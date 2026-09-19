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When Sean Miller was the head coach of the Arizona men's basketball program from 2009 until he was fired shortly after the pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season, the Wildcats were among college basketball's top producers of professional talent.

Arizona produced 16 NBA Draft picks from 2011-22, including 11 first-round picks and six top-10 picks. We’re including Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, who all finished their UA careers under Tommy Lloyd, but were recruited and played at least one season under Miller.

Washington Wizards center Deandre Ayton is the only player in Arizona basketball history to land at No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft.

Arizona produced undrafted NBA talent and overseas standouts under Miller, like Kyle Fogg and Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who is one of the top point guards in Australia’s NBL. Fogg has four CBA championships in China. Former UA shooting guard Josh Green played for Australia in the 2024 Olympics.

Even though Arizona never went to a Final Four under Miller, the Wildcats were among the top West Coast college basketball programs and produced a plethora of talent. Here’s a look at 10 of those players:

Starters

G T.J. McConnell (2013-14 to 2014-15)

For two seasons, the Wildcats were led by an under-recruited point guard from Pittsburgh — and it wasn’t Miller.

McConnell transferred from Duquesne in 2012, and after sitting out for a season, he took over the reins of “Point Guard U” for two seasons and emerged as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2015 and a two-time all-conference defender.