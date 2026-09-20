“We went to this really remote place in Indonesia where you stayed in one of these huts in the water and it was really hard travel to get there,” Lloyd said. “You're seeing washed-out roads and all, but the people were really happy. I was like, ‘Wow, that's powerful.’ These people have nothing, and they're really, really, really happy. Like, maybe we don't have it all right.

“That to me has always stood out.”

Over the course of a nearly hour-long conversation, of course, the topic turned to basketball, but mostly in how the game also helped expose them to the world. Both Kerr and Lloyd have coached USA Basketball teams internationally — Kerr with recent senior teams and Lloyd with U18 and U19 crews the previous two summers — and the two coaches also crossed paths in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

That year, Kerr was leading USA on an exhibition tour to prepare for the FIBA World Cup while Lloyd was leading the Wildcats on an exhibition trip in which they played teams from Israel, the UAE and Lebanon. Kerr even watched in person as the Wildcats beat the Lebanese national team.

Those trips have their advantages.

“The players don't really have enough time to build up animosity towards the coach,” said Kerr, smiling, referring to a similar pre-Olympic tour in 2024.

Of course, Kerr and Lloyd spend most of their years with one squad, and that has usually worked out pretty well for them both. Kerr has led the Warriors to four NBA titles while Lloyd set a record for most wins in the first five years of a college head coaching career en route to leading UA to the Final Four last season.