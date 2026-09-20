Turning point

After a three-and-out in the first quarter, Arizona scored six straight touchdowns.

Offensive MVP

Fifita had one of his most efficient passing performances as a Wildcat. It’s second behind his 92.7% performance at Houston last season. Fifita completed his first eight passes and had a streak of 19 straight completions.

“He was incredible,” Brennan said while looking at the stat sheet from Saturday. “How about that? How many games have you been a part of like that? That is my thing with Noah Fifita: the whole country should be talking about this kid, not just based on how he plays, but the choices he has made throughout his career here.

“That’s rare. So many other people have jumped ship and have taken the money and have gone somewhere different or looked for something new where the grass is greener. That guy stayed here and watered the grass here and made it into something truly special.”

Defensive MVP

Arizona linebacker and Georgetown transfer Cooper Blomstrom, one of Arizona’s latest discoveries from the FCS in the transfer portal, had 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

“Cooper plays his butt off,” Brennan said. “He is so fun to watch. It’s really cool. I think our defensive staff have done a really good job of evaluating players in the portal and those players are showing up for us. … When you talk about Cooper, he plays with a great level of physicality and redline and that’s exciting for us.”

Unsung hero