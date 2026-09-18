While Jarusevicius wasn’t able to produce at Nebraska last season, he earlier grew into a top mid-major player. After playing a reserve role at Cal State Bakersfield as a freshman and sophomore, he averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds as a third-year player at Central Michigan in 2024-25.

Happy homecoming

Of course, the Wildcats’ trip to Lithuania meant a lot more than just basketball to Jarusevicius and Krivas. UA players split five days practicing and exploring between the capital city of Vilnius and the beach resort town of Palanga before moving to basketball-crazed Kaunas and playing three games at sites around the area.

The trip finished with a game in Jarusevicius’ hometown of Alytus against the Lithuanian national team in which the Wildcats won 88-74, somewhat avenging a 99-88 loss to the Lithuanian B team in their first game.

“It was great,” Jarusevicius said. “From a basketball standpoint, playing against the national team is dream of ours. Growing up, we used to watch them and you get to beat them on on the home floor. For me, it was definitely a blessing.”

Krivas said he was grateful for the opportunity to see family, friends and show his teammates around. His only regret was that it had to end.

“It went really fast,” he said.

Several of the Lithuanians' teammates said they also enjoyed the basketball atmosphere, sightseeing and food they experienced.

That even included guard JJ Mandaquit, who didn’t play in the games because he has still been recovering from a foot injury suffered at Washington last season.