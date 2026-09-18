The increasing appeal for Europeans to play high-level NCAA basketball is easy to see: Already, they were offered a free education and living expenses, while now there are also salaries rivaling or surpassing those in top European leagues.
But Ugnius “Oogie” Jarusevicius has found one reason to stay on his home continent, at least for a bit. The Arizona center made a brief stopover in Germany on the way back from the Wildcats’ exhibition trip to his native Lithuania for medical reasons.
It was not much of a surprise: Germany is known for offering athletes advanced and innovative treatments, even once attracting a 33-year-old Kobe Bryant for biologic treatment that targeted arthritis — while the 6-11 Jarusevicius is coming off a season in which he missed all but one game at Nebraska because of back issues.
“Personally, I think health care is better in Europe than it is here,” Jarusevicius said. “So I feel like at least European athletes should go treat their injuries back home.”
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Jarusevicius said he received a new program and new exercises to do in Germany, while saying he recovered well from playing during the Wildcats’ exhibition trip. He played 53 total minutes over UA’s three games, five more than starting center and fellow Lithuanian Motiejus Krivas did because of a minutes restriction after Krivas injured his foot earlier in the summer.
“It felt good for the most part,” Jarusevicius said. “I was a little bit anxious stepping on the floor because I haven't played in a year, but I'd say it went well. I felt good the next day after the game. I can't complain.”
If Jarusevicius remains healthy this season, he is expected to be a primary backup to Krivas, as his play in their native country indicated. Jarusevicius averaged 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over UA’s three games, while making 14 of 19 shots (73.7%) from both the field and the free-throw line.
While Jarusevicius wasn’t able to produce at Nebraska last season, he earlier grew into a top mid-major player. After playing a reserve role at Cal State Bakersfield as a freshman and sophomore, he averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds as a third-year player at Central Michigan in 2024-25.
Happy homecoming
Of course, the Wildcats’ trip to Lithuania meant a lot more than just basketball to Jarusevicius and Krivas. UA players split five days practicing and exploring between the capital city of Vilnius and the beach resort town of Palanga before moving to basketball-crazed Kaunas and playing three games at sites around the area.
The trip finished with a game in Jarusevicius’ hometown of Alytus against the Lithuanian national team in which the Wildcats won 88-74, somewhat avenging a 99-88 loss to the Lithuanian B team in their first game.
“It was great,” Jarusevicius said. “From a basketball standpoint, playing against the national team is dream of ours. Growing up, we used to watch them and you get to beat them on on the home floor. For me, it was definitely a blessing.”
Krivas said he was grateful for the opportunity to see family, friends and show his teammates around. His only regret was that it had to end.
“It went really fast,” he said.
Several of the Lithuanians' teammates said they also enjoyed the basketball atmosphere, sightseeing and food they experienced.
That even included guard JJ Mandaquit, who didn’t play in the games because he has still been recovering from a foot injury suffered at Washington last season.
“It was so much fun,” Mandaquit said. “I tell everyone my coolest moment there was seeing Oogie and Mo in their environment and their element. Oogie was moving with a different pep in his step, and I think it was just because he was home. He was so happy to be home and show us his home.
“And for our team, it was great because it forced us to bond, get to know each other, spend time with each other off the court. The basketball was really good. Great competition. Faced a little bit of adversity, and then we responded to it. All of that part, all of that stuff was good, but I think the most important part was us connecting off the floor.”
Necessary break
But playing three relatively high-level August games in four days, at a time when other college teams are generally enjoying the late summer or playing exhibitions against lesser competition, can come with a price.
The pre-trip practices and exhibition games can bleed immediately into the preseason, making for a nine-month slog through the next season's NCAA Tournament.
UA coach Tommy Lloyd tried to mitigate that possibility. During a Sept. 11 interview with national college basketball interviewer Andy Katz, Lloyd said he hadn’t been on the court with the team since then.
Lloyd, who was not available for comment at UA’s media day on Tuesday, has returned to coach limited drills this week while the Wildcats are scheduled to open full-length preseason practices next week.
“It was awesome overall but … it took a lot out of us,” Lloyd told Katz about the trip. “They probably needed a little bit of a break from the old coach.”
And a break from the court itself.
“The first week back, he said, ‘Stay out of the gym,’ ” guard Derek Dixon said. “(Lloyd said) I don't want you guys in here. I want you to get used to your classes, get some time off, spend some time away, because we're going to be here a lot, getting ready for the season.”
Historically, UA’s results after taking summer exhibition trips have been mixed. The Wildcats lost in the Sweet 16 in the last three seasons following a summer trip: 2013 (Ohio State), 2017 (Xavier) and 2024 (Clemson).
Disputed memory
Coincidentally, one of the Clemson players who helped knock off the Wildcats in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and reach the Tigers’ second-ever Elite Eight was none other than transfer forward RJ Godfrey, who is expected to start at power forward alongside Krivas if he’s cleared legally for a fifth season.
Both Godfrey and Krivas were freshmen that season playing limited roles, with Krivas collecting two points and three rebounds in eight minutes while Godfrey had seven points in 11 minutes for the Tigers.
“Me and Mo actually went at it a couple of times,” Godfrey said.
Krivas said he wasn’t sure he faced Godfrey since the game was so long ago, but figured he probably did. But in any case, Krivas noted with a smile that the two “have talked” about that game, while Godfrey said it’s been even more of a topic among others.
“It's not like I bring it up,” Godfrey said. ”I think it's more that our strength coaches and our coaches bring it up. ... I just kind of expand on the statement they make.
“But it was a really fun time for me and the Clemson team we had. Being able to play an Arizona team was very tough. That's what I tell people. That's the best team we ever beat.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe