When I walked through the door, I instantly felt like I had been transported across the world. Vines of green leaves hang from the ceiling as waitresses, each wearing dirndl dresses, carefully fill giant mugs with beer. German music fills the restaurant as families sit at tables, laughing and eating. It's a lively scene.

Since I was a party of one, I was able to be quickly seated at the bar. Rows and rows of crystal-clear glasses stared at me from behind the bar, including massive boot-shaped mugs. Maybe one day I’ll be able to chug down a German beer in their fun boot glass, but unfortunately, today was not that day.

While I sat at the bar, I overheard a waitress telling a customer that even though the dining area was packed, this was considered a slow day for them, and that sometimes there are two-hour wait times on the weekends.

The first thing Ellice told me to try was a refreshing Apfelsaftschorle, a drink consisting of apple juice and sparkling water. It tasted just like sparkling apple cider and was a nice cool down. I would definitely recommend it for those who may not want to drink alcohol but still want something fun to sip on.

As cliché as it is, there was no way I was leaving Biergarten without eating a soft pretzel. Fortunately, Ellice recommended I try one. They have normal pretzels that come with their house-made brown mustard or cheese, an extra EXTRA large pretzel, and pretzel bites.