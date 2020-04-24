Thursday, April 20, 1995, front page: Bombing in Oklahoma City

However, Assistant Fire Chief Jon Hansen of Oklahoma City said rescue workers helped some children from the scene.

"We were just picking them up, giving them a hug and passing them along as quickly as we could," he said.

With 10 to 20 children unaccounted for late yesterday, the number of youngsters among the dead was expected to grow.

The young victims were believed to be infants through 5-year-olds, the ages served by the America's Kids day care center. About 30 children, of the 41 enrolled, were believed to be at the center at the time of the 9 a.m. explosion.

Some other children injured and killed in the blast were reportedly older and may have been visiting the federal building with adults, officials said.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

