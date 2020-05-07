Thursday, May 24, 1934, front page: Bonnie and Clyde killed by police

The body of the gunman, who four years ago was a minor hoodlum scarcely known outside of Dallas, was found slumped behind the steering wheel, a revolver in one hand.

Bonnie Parker died with her head between her knees. She still was clutching the machine gun.

"We killed Clyde and Bonnie at 9:15 this morning," reported Ted Hinton, one of the Texas officers, to the sheriff's office in Dallas. "They were at Black Lake, a hideout we had been watching for weeks."

Never Fired a Shot

Fred Hamer, former captain of the Texas rangers, who had been waiting in the brush for days for Barrow to come by on his regular run, added:

"Clyde and Bonnie did not get to fire a shot. Their car was full of guns and ammunition, but they did not get a chance to use them."

Barrow had been lured into northwest Louisiana, through arrangement with officers, for what he thought was a rendezvous with an underworld friend near Ringgold. A relative of an escaped convict and former member of Barrow's southwest gang, working with the authorities, had promised him protection at his home.

As the officers fired, Barrow opened a door of his small gray sedan and attempted to raise his gun. So did Bonnie Parker, but both were shot before they could pull the trigger.

