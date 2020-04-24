Tuesday, April 5, 1949, front page: NATO pact signed

Quotes From Bible

Secretary of State Dean Acheson drew on the Bible. "For those who set their feet upon the path of aggression," he said, "it (the pact) is a warning that if it must needs be that offenses come, then woe unto them by whom the offense cometh."

Truman spoke after each of the visiting foreign ministers and Secretary Acheson stepped forward on the flag-bedecked platform to make brief addresses. Then came the actual signing. Belgium's foreign minister, Paul-Henri Spaak, was the first to put his name down. The other followed in alphabetical order ─ representatives of Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the united Kingdom, and the United States.

Effective Upon Ratification

Projecting American defense frontiers into the heart of Europe, the treaty would pledge all 12 nations to take measures to resist an attack on any of them. It becomes effective only when ratified by the United States and six other original sponsors. These are Canada, Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Truman termed "absolutely untrue the charge that the treaty is aggressive in intent, a charge which Russia made in formal notes on the eve of the signing.