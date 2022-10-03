2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Anastasia Tsatsakis for Vail Governing Board

Basic biographical information:

Name: Anastasia Tsatsakis

Office they are seeking: Vail Governing Board

Age:

City of residence: Vail, AZ

Vail, AZ Occupation: REALTOR/Insurance District Partner (21 years each)

REALTOR/Insurance District Partner (21 years each) Education: Bachelor of Arts/Major in Journalism and Communication

Bachelor of Arts/Major in Journalism and Communication Previous elected office:

Other relevant qualifications: I am extremely organized, detail oriented and I research propositions prior to deciding on anything. My experience in leadership spans the course of my entire school and work life. In that time, I have earned the respect of my bosses and co-workers, trained and coached new agents, earned many awards for my sales achievements throughout my careers, and everyone who knows me understands when I'm involved, things will get done! Working with my clients in real estate and insurance businesses sets me apart from my competitors. In our daily lives we are bound to be ethical, follow all federal and state laws and be responsible for making sure that our contract files are complete and comprehensive. It is imperative that a school governing board member has these qualities and understands their position. I will work to ensure our constituents can trust me when I take office to uphold my oath to the district and my community. (Note that Vail has 2 seats available! Vote for me and my running mate, Leroy Smith.)

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

There are many issues to address in our district, chief of which will be removal of all agendas being pushed right now in all of our schools. This includes gender identity, SEL/CRT/CASEL/GLSEN ideologies, removal of "pronoun" use for recognizing students and staff, the new Character Enrichment program being funded by the ESSER III and the weaponizing of counselors against students and children.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

I have been involved as a parent in my child's learning in our district from preschool and beyond and have been in front of the Vail board countless times from June 2020 to present. I've learned many things about how the district works, asked many questions, bothered to research information before making a choice decision or speaking on a subject.

Knowing the teachers and staff, attempting to get on the site council, volunteering at your schools and belonging to your PTA is imperative in creating and forming a working relationship that can make or break a student's learning capabilities and the ability to function in a school environment. Having the backing of the community, encouraging them to return to our board rooms and working with the parents by helping them become more involved will greatly improve these relationships and, I believe, increase the academic success of our students to a level greater than what it is now.

I am empathetic, trustworthy, capable, detail oriented, discerning, a good listener, am able to think for myself and I'm not afraid to say "no" when necessary. Trust is imperative in this position and right now our current seated board has very little of that from our community. It's time to change that view and bring back one that all of us can work together to achieve a harmonious environment.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Endorsements are unheard of until this year for any school board candidate. 2022 is a banner year for school board runs and will most likely continue going into coming election cycles. In prior decades, there were very few, if any, competitions to take any empty seats on a school board. There was no need for signs, campaigns, or endorsements. Until now. I am very happy with my campaign and it has yielded the attention of various organizations from which I did receive endorsements. They are:

1) Mr. Steve Christy, District 4 Board of Supervisor

2) Ms. Shiry Sapir, former candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction

3) Purple for Parents

4) United Christians for America

5) Stand for Health Freedom

6) Arizona Free Enterprise Club

7) Republican Liberty Caucus of Arizona