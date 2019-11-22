California
2 arrested during raids into party shooting
SAN FRANCISCO — Federal agents have arrested two people during raids conducted as part of a multi-agency investigation into a shooting at a San Francisco Bay Area Halloween party that killed five people.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said details of Thursday’s arrests will be released Friday afternoon.
Last week, five men were arrested then released from custody after Contra Costa county prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to file charges against them.
The ATF said its database has linked a gun used in the shooting in Orinda to other shootings in the Bay Area. The agency is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in the case.
Students arrested for separate threats at 2 LA-area schools
Deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy and seized a semi-automatic rifle after he threatened to shoot other students and staff at a Los Angeles-area middle school, authorities said Friday.
In a separate case, a boy at another school was taken into custody involving a planned shooting.
The arrests came barely a week after deputies were frantically summoned to a high school in Santa Clarita, where a 16-year-old boy killed two fellow students and took his own life.
Since then, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has investigated at least 30 school threats, spokesman Sgt. Bob Boese said.
US officials: Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California
U.S. health officials on Friday told people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, because of another food poisoning outbreak.
The warning comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about tainted romaine.
The officials urged people not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. They also urged supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they’re sure it’s grown elsewhere.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 40 people in more than a dozen states. The agency said its inquiry led investigators to farms in Salinas and that they were looking for the contamination source.
Delaware
Ex- college athlete sentenced to 5 years in prison for rape
GEORGETOWN — A former University of Delaware baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women has been sentenced to five years in prison for his rape conviction in the first case to go to trial.
Sussex County Superior Court Judge Richard Stokes on Friday also sentenced 23-year-old Clay Conaway to one year of home confinement and two years of probation for the June 2018 rape of a woman he met online.
In September, a jury convicted Conaway of a fourth-degree rape charge. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison but no mandatory prison time.
Florida
Ruff ride: Dog bumps car into motion, gets solo trip
PORT ST. LUCIE — Florida authorities say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador.
News outlets report residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.
Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Neighbor Anne Sabol says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can.
Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt.
Wire reports