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For decades, Tucsonans have visited the Tanque Verde Swap Meet to search for treasures, grab a bite to eat and support local vendors.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, visitors can also help create a piece of art that will remain at the market for years to come: a community-painted mural.

Canvas and Culture will transform the swap meet into a one-night art destination filled with live entertainment, hands-on activities, local artists, and painting of the mural.

The event, taking place from 5 to 9 p.m., is part of a three-city rollout organized by United Flea Markets, which operates 15 markets across the country, including the Tanque Verde Swap Meet. Canvas and Culture debuted in Denver earlier this month and will head to Houston in September.

Tucson was selected in part because the Tanque Verde Swap Meet is the company’s only night market and because of the city’s vibrant arts community, said Matt Dupuie, vice president of marketing for United Flea Markets.

“As a whole, our company has placed an emphasis on making our markets feel more like an event destination,” Dupuie said.

Visitors will still find the hundreds of vendors and food options that are typically part of a Saturday at the swap meet, but with an added lineup of art activities.

“You add an art element to that, and it just feels like a giant party,” Dupuie said.

At the center of the event will be a community mural designed by a professional muralist. The paint-by-number-style artwork will feature Freddie the Flea, the swap meet’s mascot, surrounded by cacti, sunshine and other elements inspired by Tucson and the market.