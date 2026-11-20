He loves people, playing golf and softball, transporting people to and from the airports in Arizona (through his business Beals Wheels) and, quite frankly, everything that SaddleBrooke has to offer—our golf courses, our sunshine and our weather. And he LOVES the Boston Bruins, the Boston Celtics, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. His Boston Red Sox passion is reflected in his Email address which starts Fenway1. Of course, we are describing Ken Beals, noted and popular SaddleBrooke Golf Course Starter.
Ken was born and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts. His father worked in a grocery store and his mother was a homemaker. He has two brothers.
After graduation from high school, where he played on the baseball team, Ken attended a community college, then graduated from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire where he majored in Physical Education and Health. He became a Physical Education teacher, but fate intervened and he lost his job after a year.
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He subsequently worked in the financial advisor industry, first working for the NY Life Insurance Company, followed by the Lincoln Financial Group. He worked in this industry from 1976 until 2015, initially in Massachusetts and then in Virginia.
He and his wife Susan were high school sweethearts, and they raised two daughters prior to her untimely death in 2012, at age 60, from an 18-month battle with glioblastoma.
Each of Ken’s daughters have stellar careers—one daughter is a marketing supervisor for an insurance company on the east coast. The other daughter works for a trucking/airline logistics company that ships cargo internationally.
A few years after his wife’s passing, Ken met Jana when they met about insurance policies, etc. Since then, Ken and Jana have been “significant others” here in SaddleBrooke. Jana has two daughters.
When questioned why he started his Beals Wheels business Ken said that he saw a need here in SaddleBrooke. He currently is making four to five trips to our Arizona airports each week. His successful business is based on word of mouth.
Ken’s Christian faith plays a large part in his life. He belongs to the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to Ken’s two daughters, he has two grandchildren. He enjoys cruising, playing poker—with five of his best friends—and doing yardwork. Also, Ken LOVES dancing; you might even find Ken showing off his moves on the golf course!
Thank you to Ken and all of our Golf Starters who work very hard, every day, to make golfing in SaddleBrooke a good experience.