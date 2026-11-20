Prefer us on Google Learn More

What is Western Dance? It should really be called Country Western dance. We dance to Country music, and we dance in the West!

Take our easy fun classes, and learn to dance the Arizona Two Step. If you can walk, you can dance. The steps are; one, two, three, tap, back, tap. Straight ahead. Something so simple, but it opens the door to so much fun. We will help you with the beat, and you and your partner can enjoy dancing. There are so many advantages to dancing. It is good exercise, it builds synapses in your brain, it is sport that allows you to hold your partner in your arms. We pick music with a strong beat, you get to interpret it with your body, relax, and have fun.

Our classes will start Monday, January 4, at 6 p.m., in the Rincon room, by the MountainView pool. We will have a series of six classes. We will review each week.

We don’t just throw dance steps at you. Our philosophy, we want you to learn how to dance. We have couples who assist teaching, so you get individual attention. I have been teaching dancing in SaddleBrooke for 21 years. I take great pride in seeing my students on the dance floor, having fun.

If you have taken our Arizona Two Step class in the past, we will offer Intermediate Texas Two Step at 7 p.m. A great review, and I have a few new steps!

On Thursdays, starting January 7, we will hold out Partner Pattern dance classes, also in the Rincon room. The easier dances will be taught at 6pm, the more intriguing dances will be taught at 7 p.m. Partner Pattern dances are similar to line dancing. A series of steps that repeat. The big difference is, you hold your partner in the Sweetheart position, with the woman on the mans right. The first dance we teach is usually the 10 step.