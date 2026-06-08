Issues that affect the digestive system can be uniquely unpleasant. When a person’s digestive system is not functioning optimally, he or she may struggle to eat the foods they like and deal with physical and emotional stress.
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a group of disorders that affect the digestive system. The International Foundation For Gastrointestinal Disorder estimates that between 5 and 10 percent of the global population has IBS. Most of those people are under the age of 50. Despite the prevalence of IBS, the IFFGD notes that treatments are available that can help people manage symptoms. Recognition of those symptoms as indicators of IBS can be the first step on the road to living a better, fuller life.
Symptoms of IBS
The IFFGD notes that symptoms of IBS vary and are sometimes contradictory. For example, diarrhea, a condition which causes frequent bowel movements, can alternate with constipation, which is marked by difficulty emptying the bowels. But both are potential warning signs of IBS. Health care professionals may classify IBS as IBS-C (IBS with constipation), IBS-D (IBS with diarrhea) or IBS-M (IBS with mixed bowel habits) in an effort to help people better understand their condition. The Cleveland Clinic notes that some additional warning signs of IBS include:
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• Abdominal pain or cramps that are typically related to the urge to have a bowel movement
• Excess gas and bloating
• Mucus in the stool that may produce a stool with a whitish tint
• Feeling as though you’re incapable of emptying your bowels, even after a bowel movement
Reporting symptoms
Reporting symptoms is important, and that’s a lesson lost on many people. While IBS cannot be cured, treatment can help manage symptoms. But 2,000 participants in a recent survey from the IFFGD acknowledged their IBS was not diagnosed for an average of 6.6 years after symptoms began. While some of those instances might be due to misdiagnosis by health care professionals, it’s also possible that people with IBS are not reporting their symptoms. Doing so can alleviate the strain and stress of living with IBS.
Millions of people across the globe deal with IBS each day. More information about the condition, including treatment options, is available at aboutibs.org.