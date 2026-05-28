After applying to some 10 to 15 jobs and internships, Charles had heard back from a few places by mid-May, and got interviews with some of them.

“It does take some time going through the process,” she said. “Especially when you’re trying to graduate from college.”

The value of meeting people IRL

Temple senior Mario Pacheco, who studies mechanical engineering, hopes networking will make him stand out from other applicants. He has one course to finish this fall, but plans to ramp up his efforts to get a full-time job by the time he’s done.

In-person networking is all the more important right now, said Kebea from Campus Philly, partly because hiring managers are flooded with applicants.

Pacheco is also working on getting an engineer certification to beef up his resumé.

“I’m just trying to stay as positive as possible, and trying to do as much as I can to distinguish myself from other graduates,” said Pacheco.

He’s spending the summer interning with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, as he did last year. For 30 hours a week and $17 an hour, he worked on HVAC systems at PHA sites.

“There’s always buildings going up that need HVAC systems designed,” he said. “There’s a chance for there to be plenty of work in that field.”

Looking for AI competence

Employers like IBM and McKinsey are hiring more entry-level positions this year, but those roles are changing with the adoption of AI. The technology is also making some young workers rethink their career paths.