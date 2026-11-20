Celebrating Hanukkah, Friendship and the Connections That Bring Us Together
On Saturday, December 5, the Jewish Friendship Group of Saddlebrook will celebrate one of the most joyful traditions of the Jewish calendar: Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. It is the group's signature annual celebration and its major annual fundraiser. Proceeds raised help support the group's programs, social activities and community-building initiatives throughout the year. By attending and participating, guests are doing more than celebrating a holiday; they are helping sustain an organization whose purpose is to bring people together, foster friendships and strengthen the fabric of the Saddlebrook community.
The Hanukkah celebration is about something that reaches far beyond any one faith or tradition—the importance of friendship, community and the connections that make life meaningful and celebrates the story of perseverance, faith and hope. The traditional story recalls the rededication of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of a small amount of oil that continued to burn for eight days. Today, the lighting of the menorah, the sharing of traditional foods, music and the gathering of family and friends serve as reminders that even a small light can make a tremendous difference.
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For the Jewish Friendship Group, that message has special meaning.
The group was established to bring together Jewish residents of Saddlebrook, creating opportunities to celebrate traditions, share experiences, develop friendships and build a stronger sense of community. It has become a welcoming place for people to connect, whether they have lived in Saddlebrook for years or are relatively new to the community.
And while Jewish traditions provide the foundation for the group's activities, its underlying message is universal: friendship matters, shared experiences enrich our lives and we are stronger when we reach out to one another.
The Jewish Friendship Group's calendar reflects that commitment to connection. From informal gatherings and social events to book discussions, dinners, holiday celebrations and community activities, the group creates opportunities for people to get acquainted and develop friendships that extend beyond a single event.
For many of us, one of the greatest gifts of living in Saddlebrook is the opportunity to build new relationships at this stage of life. We may have left longtime friends, familiar neighborhoods and established communities behind when we moved here. Finding people with whom we can laugh, exchange ideas, celebrate traditions and share life's experiences makes our new community feel like home.
The Jewish Friendship Group welcomes all to join in celebrating an evening of friendship, tradition and togetherness. You do not have to be Jewish to appreciate the message of Hanukkah or to enjoy the warmth of a community gathering.
As we enter the holiday season, perhaps the greatest gift we can give one another is the gift of connection: a conversation, an invitation, a new friendship or simply the willingness to welcome someone into our circle.
After all, the light of Hanukkah is not diminished when it is shared. It grows.
For more information, please visit our website at jfgsaddlebrooke.org, or email Sandy Rosen, our President, at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com.