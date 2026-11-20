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Celebrating Hanukkah, Friendship and the Connections That Bring Us Together

On Saturday, December 5, the Jewish Friendship Group of Saddlebrook will celebrate one of the most joyful traditions of the Jewish calendar: Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. It is the group's signature annual celebration and its major annual fundraiser. Proceeds raised help support the group's programs, social activities and community-building initiatives throughout the year. By attending and participating, guests are doing more than celebrating a holiday; they are helping sustain an organization whose purpose is to bring people together, foster friendships and strengthen the fabric of the Saddlebrook community.

The Hanukkah celebration is about something that reaches far beyond any one faith or tradition—the importance of friendship, community and the connections that make life meaningful and celebrates the story of perseverance, faith and hope. The traditional story recalls the rededication of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of a small amount of oil that continued to burn for eight days. Today, the lighting of the menorah, the sharing of traditional foods, music and the gathering of family and friends serve as reminders that even a small light can make a tremendous difference.

For the Jewish Friendship Group, that message has special meaning.

The group was established to bring together Jewish residents of Saddlebrook, creating opportunities to celebrate traditions, share experiences, develop friendships and build a stronger sense of community. It has become a welcoming place for people to connect, whether they have lived in Saddlebrook for years or are relatively new to the community.