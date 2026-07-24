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Following recent news that Costco plans to discontinue a few products, many shoppers have started paying closer attention to the price tags throughout the warehouse.

It may even seem like more items than usual won't be restocked, especially when customers notice the small asterisk printed in the upper-right corner of certain price signs. This symbol is commonly known among fans of the warehouse store as the "Costco death star," and it has become one of the most talked-about clues for finding products that are nearing the end of their run.

These items may be discontinued, replaced with a new version or rotated out to make room for seasonal or new merchandise. Because of this, shoppers who spot the asterisk often treat it as a last chance to purchase the item before it disappears from store shelves.

Here’s all to know about Costco star of death.

What does Costco death star mean?

At Costco, the small asterisk (*) in the upper-right corner of a price tag is commonly nicknamed the "death star" by shoppers. It indicates that the item is being discontinued or will not be reordered once the current inventory is sold out. While it doesn't always mean the product will never return, it usually signals that the item is in its final stock, so customers who want it should consider purchasing it before it sells out.

Does the star at Costco mean a product is going away?

Yes, at Costco, the small asterisk (*) on a price tag generally means the item is going away. While the item could return in the future as a seasonal or special purchase, the asterisk usually signals that it's your last opportunity to buy it before it disappears from the shelves.