Fathers play an important role in the lives of their children, and that impact is felt even after Dad passes away. Fond memories of times with Dad endure even as children age and their fathers pass away. But milestones like birthdays and Father's Day look a bit different when this special person has passed away. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to honor a deceased father on Father's Day.
- Participate in one of his hobbies. Celebrate Dad by engaging in an activity that he loved. Maybe he was an avid hiker, and you can explore a nearby trail? Or, listen to his favorite music if he was a musician.
- Celebrate his favorite foods. Cook Dad's favorite meal, bake a specialty dessert or go out to a restaurant that he loved. Channel all of the happy memories that enjoying these favorite foods brings.
- Visit places that are meaningful to you or him. You may want to start the day by visiting the gravesite and leaving flowers. Or stop at places he loved to visit, like a favorite park or spot in town. Sometimes spending some quiet reflective moments lakeside or seaside can be a great way to honor his memory.
- Spend time with his siblings. Chances are other people miss Dad on a daily basis, particularly if he has siblings who are still alive. Take time with an uncle on Father's Day, or even your paternal grandfather if he is still around. Talking about your dad and sharing memories can be a good time for all.
- Donate to his favorite charity. Donate to your father's favorite charity, house of worship or a cause that meant a lot to him. It's a way to keep the legacy going. You also can volunteer in his honor if time allows.
People are also reading…
Father's Day after a father has passed away can be a challenging and bittersweet occasion. Honoring the man you lost and keeping his memory alive helps to heal wounds.