“ Whenever we look for spots to release them, we want it to be an area that has flowing water year-round,” said Whitney Heuring, Conservation and Science Manager at the Phoenix Zoo. The snakes are almost exclusively fish-eating, so they need access to flowing creeks and streams.

Drought and wildfire can degrade that natural habitat, as can their invasive foes, like crayfish.

“ We're getting habitat loss from climate change, as well as habitat loss by non-native species altering the habitat. All of those things kind of compound and make it harder for the snakes to survive out there,” Heuring said.

As streams dry up or temperatures warm, fish populations could disappear, leaving less food for the snakes. So far, Ryan said, they haven’t seen much of that.

“But it's just going to become more of a factor,” he said.

Species 'more resilient than they're given credit for'

The Southwest is locked in a 30-year drought that’s drying out forests and water resources throughout the state. AZGFD also works to restore streams and riparian areas after wildfires burn through. Recovering fish populations help bring creatures like the narrow-headed snakes back, too.

“The species is more resilient than they're given credit for,” Ryan said.