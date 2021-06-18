3 new restaurants, butcher sign on for The Baffert at Five Points near downtown Tucson

Young Life of Tucson, a nondenominational youth ministry that works with students, teen parents and youth with special needs.







Dream come true

Dominique Stoller, the owner and chef of Casa Madre Restaurant, worked at a local restaurant until she started her own catering service in July 2019.

“The pandemic stopped all that,” she said. “But, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because I was able to spend time with my family and refocus.”

Stoller had dreamed about opening a restaurant for many years and was looking at different venues when a friend sent her a newspaper article about The Baffert.

“I called the number and said, ‘Hi. I don’t have any money or anything but I want to open a restaurant,’” she recalled with a laugh. “They were interested because it turns out Larry is a foodie and loves local stuff — I was over the moon.”

Casa Madre will occupy the old carriage house that sits on the property with about 760 square feet of interior space.

Stoller plans to have seven tables and six bar seats, plus patio seating.