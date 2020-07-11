A new discount grocery store is open in midtown Tucson

With the exception of infant formula, the FDA says food date labels tend to refer to when a product will be at its best flavor and quality. If an item is past its “best if used by” date, the FDA says to examine it for noticeable changes in color, consistency or texture.

McGary’s originally opened as a weekend booth at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet 12 years ago and customers often asked if they could open a location in the city.

“I guess you could say it was by popular demand,” McGary said of opening a brick-and-mortar store at Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue eight years ago.

As inventory grew, the McGary’s started looking for a bigger store in a more central location.

The closed Walgreens, at 2411 N. Oracle Road, was a perfect fit, said commercial broker Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., who negotiated the lease.

The property had been vacant for about three years.

“We kept pitching it to different groups,” Volk said. “It’s a great building on a good corner with a lot of visibility.”

He said McGary’s relocation and expansion comes at a time when consumers are looking for deals on food products, as well as items with a long shelf life.