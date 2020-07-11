A new discount grocery store is open in midtown Tucson

A local grocery store, offering deep discounts on dented food cans and boxes, has opened in a former Walgreens store.
McGary’s Discount Groceries moved into the 13,900-square-foot space at the corner of Oracle and Grant roads July 1.
“The main reason I chose this spot is I wanted to be in a location near our clientele, because a lot of them don’t have transportation,” said Melissa McGary, co-owner along with her husband, Ty. “Up in the Oro Valley and Marana area the need isn’t really there because people there prefer Trader Joe’s or Sprouts.”
The store is stocked with nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, and pet food.
There is no fresh produce or meats, but frozen burgers, hot dogs and chicken are available, as well as frozen, canned or dried produce, McGary said.
The inventory comes from brokers who buy closeout brands, dinged cans and past “best-by” dates items from the chain stores.
“There is a learning curve,” McGary said. “Consumers need to understand that just because it’s past the ‘best-by’ date doesn’t mean it’s going to kill you.”
Even the Food and Drug Administration says consumers often misunderstand date labels on packaged foods, accounting for an estimated 20% of consumer food waste.
With the exception of infant formula, the FDA says food date labels tend to refer to when a product will be at its best flavor and quality. If an item is past its “best if used by” date, the FDA says to examine it for noticeable changes in color, consistency or texture.
McGary’s originally opened as a weekend booth at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet 12 years ago and customers often asked if they could open a location in the city.
“I guess you could say it was by popular demand,” McGary said of opening a brick-and-mortar store at Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue eight years ago.
As inventory grew, the McGary’s started looking for a bigger store in a more central location.
The closed Walgreens, at 2411 N. Oracle Road, was a perfect fit, said commercial broker Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., who negotiated the lease.
The property had been vacant for about three years.
“We kept pitching it to different groups,” Volk said. “It’s a great building on a good corner with a lot of visibility.”
He said McGary’s relocation and expansion comes at a time when consumers are looking for deals on food products, as well as items with a long shelf life.
“I don’t think packaged products have ever been as hot as they are now,” Volk said.
McGary’s is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, beginning July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The couple will also continue to man their booth at the swap meet on weekends.
The store has five employees and accepts food stamps, cash, credit and debit.
It does not carry alcohol or tobacco products.
“That’s not an essential, and we don’t want to deal with that,” McGary said. “We’ve had people come in and ask if we sell beer and we say ‘No’ and they turn around and leave.
“We just wave bye-bye.”
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.