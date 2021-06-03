Alaska Airlines to add Tucson nonstop flights to Seattle area

Tucson air travelers will have a new option to fly to the Seattle area this fall as Alaska Airlines inaugurates daily nonstop flights to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in November.
Under a plan to resume service at Paine after a shut down because of the pandemic, Alaska on Thursday announced it would begin its new, seasonal service to Tucson on Nov. 19.
Passengers can now book Tucson-Everett flights on Alaska’s website, Alaskaair.com.
Other destinations served by Alaska from Paine Field are Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.
With the Everett route and the return of additional California flights starting this month, TIA is now back to 19 nonstop destinations, including some seasonal routes and few that aren’t served daily.
Alaska Airlines says it will reach 13 nonstops from Everett, including the Tucson flight, by November and plans to resume a full schedule of 18 daily nonstop service at Paine by next spring.
TIA cited Paine's easy access to Seattle and area ski resorts and noted that Paine Field’s two-gate passenger terminal is seen as a model for airport design and customer experience, featuring a lobby and lounges with a living-room feel.
Paine Field launched commercial airline operations in 2019 with Alaska and United Airlines initially serving five destinations.
Also known as Snohomish County Airport, Paine is a former Air Force base and has been home to a major Boeing aircraft plant since the 1960s.
But efforts to use the airport for commercial service that began in the 1980s were stymied by local opponents until they lost a final federal court challenge in 2016.
All flights into Paine Field are on Embraer 175 narrow-body jets featuring first class and premium class, and only window and aisle seating, with no middle seats. Alaska offers free movies and TV shows via personal devices, with free texting on most flights and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.
