Alaska Airlines to add Tucson nonstop flights to Seattle area

Tucson air travelers will have a new option to fly to the Seattle area this fall as Alaska Airlines inaugurates daily nonstop flights to Paine Field in Everett, Washington, in November.

Under a plan to resume service at Paine after a shut down because of the pandemic, Alaska on Thursday announced it would begin its new, seasonal service to Tucson on Nov. 19.

Passengers can now book Tucson-Everett flights on Alaska’s website, Alaskaair.com.

Other destinations served by Alaska from Paine Field are Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

With the Everett route and the return of additional California flights starting this month, TIA is now back to 19 nonstop destinations, including some seasonal routes and few that aren’t served daily.

Alaska Airlines says it will reach 13 nonstops from Everett, including the Tucson flight, by November and plans to resume a full schedule of 18 daily nonstop service at Paine by next spring.