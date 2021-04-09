Arizona utility regulators grapple with new standards for service shutoffs

TEP and APS also objected to a provision in an early version of the staff’s proposed rules that would have required utilities to make at least two in-person visits to notify customers they are subject to disconnection — citing threats that some customers have made against employees who visited them.

Since 2018, TEP has recorded 55 incidents during notification visits that employees regarded as “hazardous or threatening” — with 46% involving threats with guns and 31% involving threats of serious physical injury, Barrios said.

And during three months during the shutoff moratorium in 2019 when TEP tried to contact some 4,000 customers in person, 70% of customers did not answer the door so the company left behind information on financial assistance, though mailings and phone calls proved more effective, Barrios said.

“We feel there are better ways to do it — there’s a safety concern and an effectiveness concern,” he said.

APS said in-person visits are “unsafe, ineffective and will cause customer resentment,” noting that it has documented many cases of hazardous encounters during employee visits to customers.