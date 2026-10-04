“Metered and time-limited parking supports parking turnover. When space at the curb is free or not time-limited, the result is that people tend to park at the curb all day (in this area, that historically has been local residents, their guests, students, and the employees of the businesses) leaving little to no parking available for the customers trying to access these businesses for short trips.”

On July 1, the city lengthened the hours when parking meters are active on Fourth Avenue from 5-7 p.m., and added Saturday to the weekdays when meters are active. This came after a series of public meetings and the rejection of a plan to expand the hours till 10 p.m. and Sundays.

While the currentt hours add a new period of hassles for potential customers, people can still expect to start parking on the avenue at 5 p.m. and, if they pay for two hours of parking, leave the car there as late as they want.

The biggest problem with the parking meters, I think, is that so many don’t work. Bemis said that 185 of the city’s 382 meters are inoperable in some way, usually meaning they can’t take coins.

“Park Tucson is currently awaiting an order of batteries to repair the meters on Fourth Avenue and plan to prioritize those meters as soon as the batteries arrive,” Bemis said.

Randy Koch told me, after I polished off a tea at his 1989 Bakehouse, that business has been pretty good since he started earlier this year, but the broken meters have been a problem.

“It’s just a hassle,” he said, noting that older people tend to have a harder time using the meters. “It’s going to be the older generation that have that disposable income.”