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Arizonans have loved the movie theater before there was even sound or color. To this day, people gather in some of the same theaters built in the 1900s to enjoy a movie.

Movies have changed a lot since then, with Dolby sound and color that make you feel like you're part of the scene. Arizona is even one of 25 theaters in the US to have a 70 mm IMAX theatre at the Arizona Mills malls, making movie watching an elevated experience in the Grand Canyon State.

Even in the days when movies were black and white, and there was no audio, leaving viewers with a grainy concept of the film on the big screen, Arizonans showed up with butts in seats ready for a cinematic experience.

Arizona's oldest movie theater

The oldest Arizona movie theater still in operation is the El Rio Theatre in Springerville. Construction started on the theater in 1913, just a year after Arizona's statehood; it opened in 1915.

Originally, the theater was named the Apache Theatre, but it went through a name change in 1937 and became the El Rio Theatre.

When it opened, the theater, which was built of adobe and plank, showed 35 mm black-and-white silent films on a hand-crank projector, according to the El Rio Theatre.

The theater is still in operation with updated Dolby surround sound systems, but it still has the same popcorn machine as it did in 1915, when the theater opened.

Most popular movies in 1915