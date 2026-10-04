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The Arizona Wildcats will be without one of their top wide receivers this season.

Arizona senior receiver Tre Spivey suffered a broken foot injury on the Wildcats' final possession of the first half in Saturday's 34-7 win over Cincinnati.

Spivey, who watched the final two quarters of Arizona's win over Cincinnati in a walking boot and crutch, is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The 6-4, 215-pound Spivey leads the Wildcats with 22 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns this season. The fourth-year receiver had a career-high 129 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns last week against Washington State.

Spivey wasn't the only injury at wide receiver for Arizona on Saturday. The entire starting trio exited with leg injuries.

Chris Hunter exited the game with an undisclosed leg injury, but wore a sleeve on his left knee. Giovanni Richardson, who missed the last two games with a leg injury, returned to the starting lineup on Saturday, but left after the Wildcats’ opening drive. The severity of Hunter and Richardson’s injuries is unknown.

The injuries are "one of those things you can’t plan for,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

“I feel for those young men that got banged up tonight, because they’re such big parts of our team,” Brennan said. “But we also know that all season, we’ve been talking about the depth in our receiver room and that’s going to be super, super critical now as we move forward. Those young players are ready to play. … The next part of our process is tailoring the scheme to what they do best.”