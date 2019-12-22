Audit: 20 years later, Rio Nuevo District turnaround "truly exceptional"

Tucson attorney Keri Silvyn was briefly one of the board’s first general counsels.

“We spent a lot of time teaching them how to run a public board and figuring out who owned what and who invested in what and whether they were complying with open meeting laws,” she said. “It was a very difficult time and it wasn’t fun.”

Silvyn now represents developers seeking projects within the Rio Nuevo District.

“It was about seven years ago that I started saying, ‘They kinda know what they’re doing now,’” she said. “The current board did a lot of educating with their retail customers about coding so that sales taxes went to the district.”

Previously, some retailers within the district were simply miscoding their taxes and money wasn’t being earmarked for the district.

“Once the revenue started coming in, then they really started figuring out where they could invest,” Silvyn said. “They let the private sector know what they have to bring to the table and they’re not shy about saying, ‘No, this isn’t going to work.’”

She credits McCusker and former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, who took office in 2012 and helped settle the lawsuits between Rio Nuevo and the city in 2013.