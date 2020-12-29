California investors buy Tucson town-house development for $13.6M

A central town-house development has been bought by California investors for $13.6 million.

The 176-unit Bella Vista Townhomes, 3201 E. Seneca St., is near Grant and Country Club roads.

Built in 1972, it has 40 one-bedroom units, 128 two-bedroom, and eight three-bedroom town houses.

ABI Multifamily’s Alon Shnitzer, Ryan Kippes, John Kobierowski, Rue Bax, Doug Lazovick and Eddie Chang represented the buyer and seller.

“The property features a prime location being so close to the University of Arizona,” Kippes said. “All of this being in a market currently witnessing very high occupancy rates.”

The buyer, APT Capital Group, led by managing partners Kyle Mitchell and Gary Lipsky, is based in California. The seller, The Wolcott Group LLC, is a private investment group based in Illinois.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

VLM Grant LLC bought a 15,900-square-foot commercial building and 2.23-acre land parcel at 500 W. Grant Road from Fairmont Enterprises LLC for $1.4 million. Max Fisher, Dave Hammack and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, handled the sale.

Bloomfield Capital LLC bought a 5,859-square-foot industrial property, occupied by Ross Equipment Rental at 3808 E. Golf Links Road, from 3808 E Golf Links LLC for $682,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

L & R Investments LLC bought Copper Street Townhomes, a five-unit complex at 1791-1799 E. Copper St., from L&G Investments AZ LLC for $635,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Equilibrium QOZB II E LLC bought a 3,600-square-foot office building at 3333-3335 E. Grant Road from Vocational Training Institutes Inc. for $430,000. Ron Zimmerman and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the seller and Vanessa Santucci, with Equilibrium Realty LLC, represented the buyer.

Avanti Windows & Doors LLC leased 10,455 square feet of industrial space located in Butterfield Tech Center II, 4650 S. Coach Drive, from Coach Holdings LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord and Gerald Norton, with The Brookshire Co., represented the tenant.

BHP Copper Inc. leased 10,183 square feet of office space at 6840 N. Oracle Road from Pima Federal Credit Union. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, with Picor, and Morgan Relyea Colt, with Cushman & Wakefield, Houston, represented the tenant. John G. Yarborough, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.

PM&M Electric Inc., doing business as Titan Solar Power, leased a 10,052-square-foot industrial building at 3828 S. Evans Blvd. from GS Eternal LLC — Series C. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.

BVC Racing LLC leased 6,804 square feet of industrial space at 3231 S. Dodge Blvd. from El Gato Investment Two LLC. Picor’s Max Fisher handled the transaction.

KickHouse Kickboxing Studio leased 3,088 square feet in Ventana Village, 6890 E. Sunrise Drive, from EREP Ventana II LLC. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Portable Practical Education Preparation Inc. leased 2,565 square feet of industrial space from RRL LLC at 740 E. 46th St. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Angry Fish LLC leased 1,300 square feet of retail space at 5923 E. 22nd St. from HLF Properties Inc. Ryan McGregor and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.

