Longevity and value: Kitchen floors see a ton of wear and tear, so you should consider how long your new floor will last when evaluating long-term value. Tile and stone tend to last the longest in kitchens, with lifespans of 100 years or more, while laminate and LVP come at much lower costs but only last for up to 25 years.

Physical wear resistance: “Life happens; scratches, dents, and messes are easier to handle with the right material,” says Oswald. Kitchens are some of the most trafficked rooms in your house, so you should make sure the flooring material you choose can resist scuffs, scratches and physical wear. Tile and stone are the best options for physical wear resistance, especially for homes with children and pets, but LVP and engineered wood can perform well in the right conditions.

Water resistance: In kitchens, appliances and plumbing fixtures can leak, spills are more common, and humidity from cooking is always a concern, so the best materials for kitchen floors will provide a water-resistant base for your space. Tile and LVP offer the best water resistance, but stone is also highly resistant. Solid wood and laminate are the least water-resistant options in a kitchen, so steer clear of these if you’re concerned about water damage.

Comfort and safety: “If you’re on your feet a lot cooking, you’ll appreciate a floor that’s slip-resistant and has a little give,” says Oswald. Tile is the hardest and most unforgiving flooring material, and it can be slippery when wet. LVP offers more give underfoot for added comfort, and it often has some texture to mimic the feeling of real wood, so it can provide added safety for a busy kitchen.