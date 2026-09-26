For most homes, the best flooring for a kitchen is either porcelain tile or luxury vinyl plank (LVP)/luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring.
Tile will stand up well to constant foot traffic, adds natural beauty to your space, lasts decades and is easy to clean. Vinyl generally requires less maintenance, is more affordable and stands up just as well to water, humidity and spills.
“Porcelain tile (is best) for most kitchens (because of the) longevity,” says Michael Winn, founder and principal of WINN Design + Build, an architecture, design and building firm based in Virginia. “The floor is the only finish in your kitchen you can’t change your mind about (because it) runs under the cabinets. Replacing it means tearing out the kitchen you just paid for.”
Expert opinions vary, though, because every homeowner needs something unique. “I often recommend LVP or LVT to my clients,” says Tim Oswald, Owner of Floor Coverings International of Coastal Rhode Island. “(But) it depends on how you live in your home. Your kitchen floor needs to work for your lifestyle first, and your style second.”
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Tile and LVP aren’t the right flooring for every kitchen, so you should compare other materials to see which is the best fit for your kitchen flooring project.
Quick answer
Best overall for kitchens: Porcelain tile
Best water-resistant option: Luxury vinyl plank (LVP)
Best budget option: Laminate
Best for resale value: Porcelain tile or LVP*
*Depends on the housing market, your location and more.
Best kitchen flooring materials compared
A good place to determine the right flooring material for your kitchen is to consider your lifestyle, budget, aesthetic preferences and tolerance for maintenance before committing.
Porcelain and ceramic tile
Porcelain and ceramic tile are among the most popular flooring options for kitchens because of their durability, so they’ll stand up to the constant foot traffic that a busy kitchen often sees. The tile itself is highly water-resistant, and the floor as a whole can offer some of the best water resistance, especially if you have sealed grout, a concrete backer board subfloor and waterproof thinset to attach the tiles.
Either can last up to 100 years with proper care, but porcelain tile may handle impact (from dropping something) better than ceramic.
The primary downside to a tile floor in your kitchen is the upfront cost, which falls between $10 and $20 per square foot, on average. These high costs are mostly due to time-consuming installation and (in some cases) expensive materials.
Prep work and finishing work can also add significant cost to your flooring project. “Large-format tile also needs a very flat, stiff subfloor, so budget for floor prep instead of discovering an issue mid-job,” says Winn. “[There’s also the] grout, which needs sealing…”
Pros
Can be nearly completely waterproof with proper installation; can last up to 100 years; adds natural beauty to your space
Cons
Expensive materials and labor; can be slippery when wet; grout requires thorough cleaning and sealing every few years
Best for: Busy kitchens, maximum water protection, value add
Luxury vinyl plank (LVP)
“(Vinyl) floors are a game-changer,” says Oswald. “You get the beautiful look of hardwood or stone, without the worries; no grout to scrub, excellent water resistance and a softer, warmer feel under your feet than ceramic tile. Plus, they’re slip- and scratch-resistant, which is a big deal if you’ve got kids, pets or just a busy kitchen.”
LVP flooring balances upfront cost, durability, water resistance, appearance and long-term value exceptionally well. It’s a great option for busy kitchens because it stands up well to foot traffic and physical wear, and it’s much more affordable than tile at just $4 to $12 per square foot.
LVP itself is highly water-resistant, meaning the planks should not swell or warp when installed properly. Although they can be resistant to water, the seams can leak over time, which can lead to subfloor damage.
LVP is ideal for homeowners who want a low-maintenance option that offers good value and can mimic more expensive materials, like hardwood, while still providing protection from spills and leaks.
Pros
Excellent protection against spills and leaks; relatively affordable; outstanding resistance to foot traffic and physical wear
Cons
Moderate lifespan of just 25 years; less sustainable than natural materials; not 100% waterproof
Best for: More modest budgets where water resistance and longevity are still important
Engineered hardwood
Engineered hardwood is a good option for homeowners who want the traditional look and feel of hardwood but still want some protection from leaks and spills. Engineered wood has a plywood base with a solid wood top, which gives the look and feel of a solid wood floor but more dimensional stability, making it a better option for kitchens, where leaks and spills are possible. Engineered wood is more affordable than solid wood, in most cases, but it is still more expensive than other types of flooring.
Engineered hardwood doesn’t wear as well as tile or vinyl flooring, so it’s a better fit for less-trafficked kitchens, especially those where exposure to water and humidity is less of a risk.
With proper care, engineered hardwood can last for 50 years or longer, but you’re likely to see a shorter lifespan if your kitchen sees a lot of activity.
Engineered hardwood is popular for open-plan kitchens that flow into other living areas, where a single flooring material is ideal across both. If you go with engineered wood, “ask for wear layer thickness before you buy,” says Winn. “At 4mm you can refinish it once or twice; at 1mm you can’t touch it, and two products that look identical in the showroom can differ on exactly that.”
Pros
Relatively long lifespan of 50+ years; provides the look of real hardwood with better stability; relatively affordable
Cons
Can warp and buckle with exposure to moisture and water; wears more easily than tile and vinyl; requires maintenance and occasional refinishing
Best for: Homeowners looking for the appearance of solid wood with better water resistance
Laminate flooring
Laminate flooring is one of the most affordable options for a kitchen, averaging just $4 to $10 per square foot. This makes it one of the best flooring materials for kitchens on a tight budget.
Laminate flooring has a top wear layer that can stand up reasonably well to foot traffic and physical wear, allowing the material to last for 15 to 25 years, even in busy kitchens. The top layer provides good water resistance, but you need to be diligent about addressing leaks and spills, as the core is made of medium- or high-density fiberboard (MDF or HDF), which will swell if it gets wet.
Modern laminate flooring products can resemble real wood or other high-end materials, like stone, but it doesn’t look as nice as the real materials or even LVP, so it’s really only a good option if you’re on a tight budget.
Pros
Very affordable; DIYable installation; resists foot traffic well and lasts for up to 25 years
Cons
Will warp and swell with prolonged exposure to water or moisture; may not look as nice as other materials
Best for: Kitchen remodels restricted by a tight budget
Natural stone flooring
Natural stone flooring is expensive, averaging between $15 and $32 per square foot, but it adds immense visual appeal to your kitchen and is a popular option in luxury homes. Most stone floors are made of granite or marble, but even if you opt for less expensive composite materials, like Terrazzo, you’re getting a floor that will stand up very well to constant foot traffic and can last for 75 to 100 years or more.
Stone flooring is visually appealing and will help maximize the return on investment (ROI) you get from your flooring replacement project. However, most stone materials aren’t 100% waterproof, so you’ll need to seal the stone itself occasionally, along with the grout between the stones. Cleaning is simple and straightforward, but staining is a possibility with lighter-colored material.
Pros
Lasts for 75 to 100+ years; stands up extremely well to foot traffic and impact; adds tons of natural beauty to your living space
Cons
Requires regular resealing and maintenance; can be expensive; not 100% waterproof
Best for: Luxury kitchens where budget isn’t a major restriction
Solid hardwood
Solid wood flooring is an option for homeowners who want the hardwood floors in the rest of their home to flow seamlessly into their kitchens. Just keep in mind that hardwood is not ideal for kitchens, as it can swell and warp in response to moisture, leaks and spills. You should be very diligent about cleaning up spills, and you’ll need to be quick with identifying leaks.
Under the right conditions, solid hardwood floors can last for 100 years or more, and you can sand and refinish them five or six times, according to Winn, to restore the appearance of the material. They wear well, provided you choose a good finish that adds protection from physical wear, and you can restore the wear layer as needed.
Just keep in mind that water and humidity, which are common in kitchens, can dramatically reduce the useful lifespan of solid wood floors. “If a client wants hardwood in a kitchen, I push for site-finished over prefinished,” says Winn. “The finish flows over the seams instead of stopping at each board edge, so there are fewer paths for water to get underneath.”
While solid hardwood isn’t the best pick for kitchen floors, it does add natural beauty and a traditional aesthetic to your space, so it could be worth the high upfront cost of $6 to $22 per square foot if you’re looking for maximum visual appeal and don’t mind higher maintenance demands and a greater risk of water damage.
Pros
Beautiful aesthetic, especially if it matches your other living areas; long lifespan of 100+ years if you can avoid water damage; offers the ability to refinish to restore the appearance and resilience
Cons
Relatively expensive material and installation costs; low resistance to leaks, spills and humidity changes; maintenance requirements are higher than other options
Best for: Homeowners who want a seamless transition from hardwood in other living areas
Kitchen flooring cost comparison
Replacing your kitchen floor can cost anywhere from $2.25 to $32 per square foot, depending on the material you want and how challenging it is to install. You should consider actual material costs, labor costs and long-term costs to make sure you get the best value possible.
Material costs
Kitchen flooring materials can cost anywhere from $0.75 to $20 per square foot. Laminate is the most affordable option, while tile, natural stone and hardwood are the most expensive. LVP flooring and engineered hardwood fall somewhere in the middle.
Here’s a breakdown of different kitchen flooring options based on material costs alone.
Flooring material average material cost per sq. ft.
Engineered hardwood/solid wood $2–$14+
Laminate $2–$6+
LVP $2–$7+
Natural stone $8–$20+
Tile $4–$10+
Installation costs
Most kitchen flooring materials are best suited for professional installation, which means you should also consider how complicated the installation process for different flooring materials is.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect as a baseline for flooring installation costs and some additional things to think about over the long term.
Flooring material Average labor cost per sq. ft. Other considerations
Engineered hardwood/solid wood $4–$8 Sanding and refinishing costs
Laminate $2–$4 N/A
LVP $2–$5 N/A
Natural stone $7–$12 Stone and grout resealing costs, grout cleaning costs
Tile $6–$10 Grout cleaning and replacement costs
How to choose the best flooring for your kitchen
While tile and LVP flooring are best for most kitchens, there’s no universal option that will appeal equally to all homeowners. Instead, consider the following factors, which can help you decide which is the best flooring for your kitchen space.
Upfront cost: Kitchen remodel costs can easily climb into the tens of thousands of dollars, so consider your upfront budget and the role kitchen flooring costs play in your expenses. Most homeowners choose porcelain tile for their kitchens if cost isn’t a concern, but laminate might be a good option if you’re on a tighter budget.
Longevity and value: Kitchen floors see a ton of wear and tear, so you should consider how long your new floor will last when evaluating long-term value. Tile and stone tend to last the longest in kitchens, with lifespans of 100 years or more, while laminate and LVP come at much lower costs but only last for up to 25 years.
Physical wear resistance: “Life happens; scratches, dents, and messes are easier to handle with the right material,” says Oswald. Kitchens are some of the most trafficked rooms in your house, so you should make sure the flooring material you choose can resist scuffs, scratches and physical wear. Tile and stone are the best options for physical wear resistance, especially for homes with children and pets, but LVP and engineered wood can perform well in the right conditions.
Water resistance: In kitchens, appliances and plumbing fixtures can leak, spills are more common, and humidity from cooking is always a concern, so the best materials for kitchen floors will provide a water-resistant base for your space. Tile and LVP offer the best water resistance, but stone is also highly resistant. Solid wood and laminate are the least water-resistant options in a kitchen, so steer clear of these if you’re concerned about water damage.
Comfort and safety: “If you’re on your feet a lot cooking, you’ll appreciate a floor that’s slip-resistant and has a little give,” says Oswald. Tile is the hardest and most unforgiving flooring material, and it can be slippery when wet. LVP offers more give underfoot for added comfort, and it often has some texture to mimic the feeling of real wood, so it can provide added safety for a busy kitchen.
Ease of cleaning and maintenance: Your kitchen is likely one of the busiest rooms in your home, so optimizing for easy cleaning and maintenance routines will save you time and frustration in the long run. Tile and LVP are the easiest to clean and maintain, while solid hardwood, engineered wood and laminate flooring will all come with higher maintenance demands.
“I’ve seen a lot of kitchen floors, and the happiest homeowners are the ones who picked a material that truly fit their lifestyle and had it installed right the first time,” says Oswald. “A little extra care upfront [when it comes to] choice and installation will give you a floor you love for years.”
Flooring types to avoid in kitchens
As much as you should optimize for the right flooring material in your kitchen, you should also avoid the wrong materials. Here’s a quick look at some of the worst flooring options for your kitchen remodel.
Carpet: Carpet is one of the worst flooring materials for your kitchen. It wears quickly and will rapidly deteriorate under the constant foot traffic most kitchens see. Carpet also offers nothing in the way of water resistance, so any leak or spill will likely permanently damage your floor and could lead to mold growth and subfloor damage.
Polished concrete: Polished concrete is one of the most durable flooring materials, making it a reasonable option for busy kitchens. However, it’s very hard and unforgiving, so it can be uncomfortable underfoot. It also requires regular resealing, and it can stain, so it’s not ideal where spills are common.
Cork: Cork is a comfortable flooring option, but it has very poor resistance to water and humidity, and it can stain easily. It also doesn’t stand up very well to constant foot traffic, making it unrealistic in busy kitchens.
Linoleum: Linoleum floors have decent water resistance, but the seams can allow water penetration, leading to flooring and subfloor damage. Linoleum also doesn’t have the best physical wear resistance, so you’ll face regular replacements in kitchens that see heavy foot traffic.
Frequently asked questions
What is the most durable flooring for a kitchen?
The most durable flooring for a kitchen is porcelain tile. Tile is a hard-wearing material that will stand up to constant foot traffic, furniture movement and pet nails for 75 to 100 years or more, on average. Tile is also the most waterproof floor, making it ideal in kitchens, where spills and leaks are more common.
Is vinyl flooring good for kitchens?
Vinyl is one of the best flooring options for kitchens, as it’s more affordable than tile but offers outstanding water resistance and physical wear resistance. A high-quality LVP floor will last up to 25 years even in a busy kitchen, and it offers minimal maintenance and a high-quality appearance at a reasonable cost.
Is hardwood flooring okay in kitchens?
You can put hardwood flooring in a kitchen, but it’s not ideal. Hardwood will swell, warp and buckle in response to moisture, and since kitchen floors are more likely to see leaks, spills and humidity from cooking, hardwood isn’t the best option. The material will wear well in busy kitchens and add tons of visual appeal, but you’re better off going with LVP or porcelain tile for improved performance.
What kitchen flooring adds the most value?
Porcelain tile, LVP and natural stone floors add the most value in kitchens. These materials look great, wear very well and offer good resistance to the leaks and spills that are more common in kitchen spaces. Porcelain tile offers the best balance of upfront cost, visual appeal, wear resistance and water resistance, making it the best option overall.
Which flooring is easiest to clean?
LVP flooring is considered by many homeowners to be the easiest to clean. It won’t stain, it doesn’t react to water or moisture, and it’s simple to wipe down or wet mop without the added risk of water damage. Porcelain tile is another great option for ease of maintenance, but you will need to clean and reseal grout lines regularly.
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