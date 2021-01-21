CARES Act Hub from Learning A-Z Offers Free Resources to Help Educators Secure Funding and Bridge the Distance Learning Gap

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CARESAct--While the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has made more than $30 billion available to schools, the complexities of the grants and funding can be difficult to navigate. To help educators better understand the CARES Act and how to lock in funding to bridge resource gaps, Learning A-Z has created the Learning A-Z CARES Act hub.
The Learning A-Z CARES Act hub features a comprehensive collection of free resources, including webinars, articles, and a white paper. The newest addition to the hub is a free webinar, which will be broadcast live on Jan. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The webinar, “Distance Learning Lessons Learned: Benchmarks, Best Practices, and Funding Opportunities,” will share results from the Learning A-Z CARES Act benchmark survey. Attendees will gain actionable insights into education challenges and resource needs, as well as strategies for closing the COVID-19 gap and engaging students online. Attendees will also explore how to apply for and invest CARES Act funding to support hybrid learning.
The hub’s white paper, “CARES Act Alignment: Taking the Distance Out of Distance Learning,” provides an overview of CARES Act funding related to elementary education, and guidance on usage of the funds. It examines how CARES Act dollars can help address distance learning challenges and which products and services are best aligned to those dollars to support students now and in the future.
The Learning A-Z CARES Act hub also features articles and webinars related to the CARES Act and best practices for closing the distance learning gap. Webinars include “Locking in CARES Act Funding Now,” which details objectives, guidance, and compliance requirements for the funding, and “Funding Strategies to Support Distance Learning Resources,” which shares insights from experts and district leaders on using CARES Act funding to support distance learning best practices. Learning A-Z will continue to add new resources to the CARES Act hub as the Biden administration adds new funding and guidance for schools.
“Since the CARES Act was introduced, many educators have told us they’re confused about how to lock in funding or how to use the funding to support instruction and professional development,” said Lisa O’Masta, president of Learning A-Z. “We created the CARES Act hub to cover the basics and provide actionable insights and strategies that K-6 educators can apply today. We will also continue to add new resources to help teachers and school and district leaders make informed decisions and meet the needs of all students.”
About Learning A-Z
Learning A-Z® delivers PreK–6 literacy solutions that are designed to make teachers’ lives easier. Its award-winning digital products are used by more than 11 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.
For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.
Contacts
Adam Gay
Director of Marketing Strategy