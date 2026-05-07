There are many other people who would make better commencement speakers and represent the values of the university better, said Zelinka, who is graduating next week with a master’s in public health after studying family and child health.

In November 2025, Ritter filed a lawsuit against Schmidt, alleging he “forcibly raped” her while on a yacht off the coast of Mexico in 2021, and that they had sex without her consent during the 2023 Burning Man festival in Nevada, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times also reported Ritter alleged that Schmidt, with the help of a team of company engineers, had built a “backdoor” to Google servers that allowed him to spy on her and anyone with a Google account. She argued that such alleged digital surveillance, as well as putting private investigators on her, amounted to sexual harassment.

Schmidt’s attorney Patricia Glaser told HR Grapevine, a news outlet for human resources professionals, that the lawsuit is “yet another desperate and destructive effort to publish false and defamatory statements to escape accountability from an existing arbitration over a business dispute.”

Glaser said the claims are contradicted by Ritter’s “own words” and described the lawsuit as a final attempt to avoid “the consequences of her own actions.”