Carvana Unveils 20th Car Vending Machine in the U.S, First in California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, unveiled its newest Car Vending Machine today, located in the Westminster area of Los Angeles. The newest addition stands eight stories high and holds 30 vehicles, offering a memorable and unique pickup experience for those who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com. Customers that choose to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine are greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the fully automated vending process, taking only minutes to complete the transaction compared to hours spent at the dealership.
By skipping the dealership and shopping online, Carvana customers save valuable time and money. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup of that vehicle. Additionally, area residents can sell their current vehicle to Carvana - even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle - and receive a real offer in just minutes.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, which means it has passed a rigorous, 150-point inspection, has never been in a reported accident, and has no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. This upgrade from the traditional test drive means customers can do everything from ensuring the whole family fits comfortably for the drive out to Disneyland, or taking it to work to see how it maneuvers those tight parking garage corners.
“We launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to the L.A. area in 2017,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As residents have continued to welcome the transparency and ease that comes with The New Way to Buy a Car, adding our signature Car Vending Machine experience in the area allows us to address the growing demand we’re seeing here in Los Angeles.”
The Los Angeles Car Vending Machine joins counterparts in cities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Illinois.
Located at 13950 Springdale St. in Westminster, Carvana’s Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.
