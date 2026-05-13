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National investors have bought an occupied shopping center on Tucson's east side.

Broadway Star Shopping Center, at 7525-7543 E. Broadway, was sold by Broadway Star Partners LLC to Bloomfield Capital for $4 million.

Nancy McClure, with Sonoran Ventures, along with John Read, Matt Burson and Trent Steeves, with CBRE, represented the seller. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

“There has been national attention towards investment in retail strip centers, of late, as they offer customer convenience of ease of access to daily-needs tenants,” McClure said.

The 32-658-square-foot center, near South Prudence Road, is fully leased with tenants such as Dunn-Edwards Pain, Boxing Inc. and Bimbo Bakery USA.

No changes to the center have been announced.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• PCA Properties LLC bought 31,042 square feet of industrial space at 5575 S. Houghton Road from L & M Family Ventures for $4.2 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller and Greg White, with SRS Real Estate Partners-West, represented the buyer.

• Larsen Baker affiliate, Tucson Sam Hughes LLC, bought the office project at 100-150 N. Tucson Blvd. for $3.3 million. It has been rebranded as 100 North. Bob Davis, with Tango Commercial, and Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the buyer. Rick Kleiner and Alexis Corona, with Picor, represented the seller.