National investors have bought an occupied shopping center on Tucson's east side.
Broadway Star Shopping Center, at 7525-7543 E. Broadway, was sold by Broadway Star Partners LLC to Bloomfield Capital for $4 million.
Nancy McClure, with Sonoran Ventures, along with John Read, Matt Burson and Trent Steeves, with CBRE, represented the seller. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
“There has been national attention towards investment in retail strip centers, of late, as they offer customer convenience of ease of access to daily-needs tenants,” McClure said.
The 32-658-square-foot center, near South Prudence Road, is fully leased with tenants such as Dunn-Edwards Pain, Boxing Inc. and Bimbo Bakery USA.
No changes to the center have been announced.
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Other local commercial activity includes:
• PCA Properties LLC bought 31,042 square feet of industrial space at 5575 S. Houghton Road from L & M Family Ventures for $4.2 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller and Greg White, with SRS Real Estate Partners-West, represented the buyer.
• Larsen Baker affiliate, Tucson Sam Hughes LLC, bought the office project at 100-150 N. Tucson Blvd. for $3.3 million. It has been rebranded as 100 North. Bob Davis, with Tango Commercial, and Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the buyer. Rick Kleiner and Alexis Corona, with Picor, represented the seller.
• Sunshine Casitas AZ LLC bought the 8-unit Treat Casitas at 2237-2241 N. Treat Ave., from Treat Casitas LLC for $1.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
• Roger Soriano and Ana Fuentevilla bought 3,945 square feet of office space at 4100 N. First Ave. from Raskam LLC for $770,000. Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, represented the seller and Danny Roth, with Omni Homes International, represented the buyer.
• Capstone Communities leased 1,392 square feet at 845 N. Park Ave. for its leasing office on the student housing complex currently under construction on East Speedway and North Euclid Avenue. Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord, Marshall Foundation.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com