Prefer us on Google Learn More

CHICAGO — The general public wasn’t allowed into Wintrust Arena for NBA Combine scrimmages this week, but that didn’t mean there were no Jaden Bradley fans around.

Not only was Bradley’s father on hand, just as he was for most Wildcat games last season, but so were a number of UA staffers and former players.

“I literally just sat with Koa (Peat), Brayden (Burries) and (former UA guard) Dalen Terry was sitting down there with us” during Bradley’s first scrimmage Wednesday, UA assistant coach T.J. Benson said. “It was just being here, supporting these guys and watching things throughout the testing, throughout the games being played. That's clearly what it comes down to.”

During a Wednesday scrimmage, Bradley collected 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 3 for 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Also: His “Team Carpenter” beat “Team Adams” 95-84.

“Jaden Bradley ran the show, scored and played outstanding defense,” Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony posted afterward.

It was the kind of performance Benson had seen before.

“He didn't do anything that he hasn't done in the past,” Benson said. “He's a floor general. He's a stabilizer, and … I think the biggest thing with every one of our guys is, at the end of the day, they're winners. They have won at all levels.”

Awaka sitting out