CHICAGO — The general public wasn’t allowed into Wintrust Arena for NBA Combine scrimmages this week, but that didn’t mean there were no Jaden Bradley fans around.
Not only was Bradley’s father on hand, just as he was for most Wildcat games last season, but so were a number of UA staffers and former players.
“I literally just sat with Koa (Peat), Brayden (Burries) and (former UA guard) Dalen Terry was sitting down there with us” during Bradley’s first scrimmage Wednesday, UA assistant coach T.J. Benson said. “It was just being here, supporting these guys and watching things throughout the testing, throughout the games being played. That's clearly what it comes down to.”
During a Wednesday scrimmage, Bradley collected 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 3 for 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Also: His “Team Carpenter” beat “Team Adams” 95-84.
People are also reading…
“Jaden Bradley ran the show, scored and played outstanding defense,” Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony posted afterward.
It was the kind of performance Benson had seen before.
“He didn't do anything that he hasn't done in the past,” Benson said. “He's a floor general. He's a stabilizer, and … I think the biggest thing with every one of our guys is, at the end of the day, they're winners. They have won at all levels.”
Awaka sitting out
While players projected to land outside the first round are usually the only ones participating in the scrimmages — since first-rounders (and their agents) usually reason they have nothing to gain by doing so — UA’s Tobe Awaka also decided to sit out.
It may have appeared a somewhat puzzling move because Awaka isn’t projected to be drafted at all. But Awaka already has proven himself as college basketball’s leading offensive rebounder, and agents also sometimes worry that big men won't gain from playing in scrimmagers that can feature ball-dominant guards.
“I just thought it was better not to play,” Awaka said. It was to “just kind of focus on the interviews, focus on the measurements and make sure I did great doing all that.”
During shooting drills earlier this week, Awaka shot 63.3% off the dribble, 52.0% in spot-up shooting, and 36.0% in a 3-point “star drill.”
Pinching himself
While Awaka's receipt of one of just 73 Combine invites might have qualified as a mild surprise, former Illinois guard Keaton Wagler has just about everybody topped in that category.
He was rated just No. 150 out of high school a year ago, receiving offers from places like Murray State, Southern Illinois and Colorado State before Illinois took a look at him.
“A year ago, I didn't think this where I would be,” Wagler said. “I was probably nervous about going to Illinois trying to get a spot on the team.
“It’s definitely surreal. I'm definitely blessed. Being projected as high as I am, it's a blessing. Definitely.”
Recruiting pitch
Whether Koa Peat returns to Arizona, he suggested an idea for players who follow him, thanks to an idea from his former UA teammate.
“You know, coach (Tommy) Lloyd is a great coach, best coach in the country,” Peat said. “If you got an offer from Arizona, commit. That’s what Brayden Burries said. I like that answer."
The big number
7: Awaka’s rank in hand length (9.25 inches) out of 73 combine participants. He was also ninth in hand length at 10.0.
Quotable
“Finding my f-ing shot would be nice, getting the ball to drop in the rim again. That’s gonna take a lot of work but I have the utmost confidence in myself.” — Kylan Boswell, when asked what he wanted to prove or change before the NBA Draft, after his 3-point shooting dipped lower in two seasons at Illinois (27.2%) than during two seasons at Arizona (38.2%).
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe