Fini's Landing expands imprint to Oro Valley with new restaurant

The popular nautical-themed Foothills-area bar-restaurant Fini’s Landing is opening a sister restaurant in Oro Valley.

The Landing at 8195 N. Oracle Road will share most of Fini’s menu and vibe, but owners Scott Mencke and Doug “Fini” Finical decided to give the restaurant its own identity.

“We didn’t feel like Fini’s Landing, there should be more than one of them,” Mencke said.

Mencke and Finical have been working on the Oro Valley location since last spring, when Chuy’s closed. They bought the building and began a complete build-out of the space after discovering that the layout was untenable for their design.

“We decided to gut the entire place and threw out all of our ideas and started fresh with a blank slate,” he said, putting the overall cost at $600,000 with the building purchase. “At the point that we did that, we had already burned months.”

Mencke said they hoped to open early this year and then pushed the date back to March, but they faced setbacks from contractors who were playing catchup on projects that were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.