PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX):



  • Net income attributable to common stock totaled $869 million,
    $0.59 per share, in second-quarter 2018. After adjusting for net gains
    of $16 million, $0.01 per share, second-quarter 2018 adjusted net
    income attributable to common stock totaled $853 million, $0.58 per
    share.


  • Consolidated sales totaled 989 million pounds of copper, 676
    thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in
    second-quarter 2018.


  • Consolidated sales for the year 2018 are expected to
    approximate 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold
    and 95 million pounds of molybdenum, including 970 million pounds of
    copper, 700 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of
    molybdenum in third-quarter 2018.


  • Average realized prices in second-quarter 2018 were $3.08 per
    pound for copper, $1,274 per ounce for gold and $12.89 per pound for
    molybdenum.


  • Average unit net cash costs in second-quarter 2018 were $0.96
    per pound of copper and are expected to average $1.04 per pound of
    copper for the year 2018.


  • Operating cash flows totaled $1.3 billion (net of $0.2 billion
    in working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in
    second-quarter 2018 and $2.7 billion (net of $0.2 billion in working
    capital uses and timing of other tax payments) for the first six
    months of 2018. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and
    assuming average prices of $2.75 per pound for copper, $1,250 per
    ounce for gold and $11.00 per pound for molybdenum for the second half
    of 2018, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $4.3 billion
    (net of $0.2 billion in working capital uses and timing of other tax
    payments) for the year 2018.


  • Capital expenditures totaled $0.5 billion (including
    approximately $0.3 billion for major mining projects) in
    second-quarter 2018 and $0.9 billion (including approximately $0.5
    billion for major mining projects) for the first six months of 2018.
    Capital expenditures for the year 2018 are expected to approximate
    $2.0 billion, including $1.1 billion for major mining projects
    primarily associated with underground development activities in the
    Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and development of the Lone
    Star oxide project in Arizona.


  • In April 2018, FCX repaid $454 million in debt, consisting of
    the redemption of $404 million of senior notes due 2022 and $50
    million of senior notes due 2023.


  • At June 30, 2018, consolidated debt totaled $11.1 billion
    and consolidated cash totaled $3.9 billion. FCX had no
    borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit
    facility at June 30, 2018.


  • On June 27, 2018, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend
    of $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on August
    1, 2018.


  • In July 2018, FCX and PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) entered into a non-binding
    Heads of Agreement     with PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero)
    (Inalum) and Rio Tinto to establish a new long-term partnership
    between FCX, Inalum and the Indonesian government.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income attributable to

common stock of $869 million ($0.59 per share) in second-quarter 2018

and $1.6 billion ($1.07 per share) for the first six months of 2018,

compared with $268 million ($0.18 per share) in second-quarter 2017 and

$496 million ($0.34 per share) for the first six months of 2017. After

adjusting for net gains of $16 million ($0.01 per share), adjusted net

income attributable to common stock totaled $853 million ($0.58 per

share) in second-quarter 2018. Refer to the supplemental schedule,

"Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website,

"fcx.com," for additional information.

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,

"Our second quarter results reflect strong performance from our global

operations and a continued focus on productivity, cost management and

capital discipline. During the first half of 2018, we generated $2.7

billion in cash flow from operations and capital expenditures totaled

$0.9 billion, enabling further strengthening of our balance sheet and

advancement of initiatives to build value for FCX shareholders. We

achieved important progress during the quarter to reach a new long-term

partnership structure with the Indonesian government, and we remain

focused on completing negotiation and documentation of definitive

agreements to restore long-term stability for our Grasberg operations.

Despite the recent decline in copper prices associated with the

uncertain impact on the global economy of recent international trade

actions, we remain positive on the outlook for copper prices given

limitations on supply and the important role of copper in the global

economy. To date, we have not experienced a decline in demand for our

products, but will be prepared to adjust our plans if necessary to

respond to market conditions. Our shareholders are well positioned to

benefit from FCX’s global leadership position in copper, supported by a

large, high-quality portfolio of long-lived, geographically diverse

assets."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA



 


 




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017



(in millions, except per share amounts)


Revenuesa,b




$

5,168



$

3,711



$

10,036



$

7,052

Operating incomea


$

1,664



$

686



$

3,123



$

1,283

Net income from continuing operations


$

1,039



$

326



$

1,867



$

594

Net (loss) income from discontinued operationsc


$

(4

)


$

9



$

(15

)


$

47

Net income attributable to common stockd,e


$

869



$

268



$

1,561



$

496

Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock:









Continuing operations


$

0.59



$

0.18



$

1.08



$

0.31

Discontinued operations




 




 


(0.01

)


0.03



$

0.59

 


$

0.18

 


$

1.07

 


$

0.34

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding


1,458



1,453



1,458



1,453

Operating cash flowsf


$

1,309



$

1,037



$

2,678



$

1,829

Capital expenditures


$

482



$

362



$

884



$

706

At June 30:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

3,859



$

4,667



$

3,859



$

4,667

Total debt, including current portion


$

11,127



$

15,354



$

11,127



$

15,354
















 



a.



 


For segment financial results, refer to the supplemental
schedules, "Business Segments," beginning on page IX, which are
available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."




b.





Includes adjustments to prior period provisionally priced
concentrate and cathode copper sales totaling $23 million ($9
million to net income attributable to common stock or $0.01 per
share) in second-quarter 2018, $(20) million ($(8) million to net
income attributable to common stock or $(0.01) per share) in
second-quarter 2017, $(70) million ($(31) million to net income
attributable to common stock or $(0.02) per share) for the first
six months of 2018 and $81 million ($35 million to net income
attributable to common stock or $0.02 per share) for the first six
months of 2017. For further discussion, refer to the supplemental
schedule, "Derivative Instruments," beginning on page VIII, which
is available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."




c.





Primarily reflects adjustments to the fair value of contingent
consideration related to the 2016 sale of FCX's interest in TF
Holdings Limited, which will continue to be adjusted through
December 31, 2019.




d.





Includes net gains of $16 million ($0.01 per share) in
second-quarter 2018, $27 million ($0.01 per share) in
second-quarter 2017, $27 million ($0.02 per share) for the first
six months of 2018 and $34 million ($0.02 per share) for the first
six months of 2017 that are described in the supplemental
schedule, "Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available
on FCX's website, "fcx.com."




e.





FCX defers recognizing profits on intercompany sales until
final sales to third parties occur. For a summary of net impacts
from changes in these deferrals, refer to the supplemental
schedule, "Deferred Profits," on page IX, which is available on
FCX's website, "fcx.com."




f.





Includes net working capital (uses) sources and timing of other
tax payments of $(192) million in second-quarter 2018, $154
million in second-quarter 2017, $(213) million for the first six
months of 2018 and $343 million for the first six months of 2017.





 

SUMMARY OPERATING DATA



 


 





Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended




June 30,




June 30,



2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)









Production


1,014



883



1,966



1,734

Sales, excluding purchases


989



942



1,982



1,751

Average realized price per pound


$

3.08



$

2.65



$

3.10



$

2.65

Site production and delivery costs per pounda


$

1.69



$

1.63



$

1.68



$

1.61

Unit net cash costs per pounda


$

0.96



$

1.19



$

0.97



$

1.28

Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)









Production


746



353



1,345



592

Sales, excluding purchases


676



432



1,286



614

Average realized price per ounce


$

1,274



$

1,243



$

1,291



$

1,242

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)









Production


24



23



46



46

Sales, excluding purchases


24



25



48



49

Average realized price per pound


$

12.89



$

9.58



$

12.42



$

9.16
















 



a.



 


Reflects per pound weighted-average production and delivery
costs and unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for all
copper mines, before net noncash and other costs. For
reconciliations of per pound unit costs by operating division to
production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in
FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental
schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on
page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."





 

Consolidated Sales Volumes

Second-quarter 2018 copper sales of 989 million pounds were

higher than the April 2018 estimate of 970 million pounds and higher

than second-quarter 2017 sales of 942 million pounds, primarily

reflecting higher mining and milling rates and higher ore grades in

Indonesia.

Second-quarter 2018 gold sales of 676 thousand ounces were lower

than the April 2018 estimate of 700 thousand ounces, primarily because

of timing of shipments, and were higher than second-quarter 2017 sales

of 432 thousand ounces, primarily reflecting higher ore grades and

operating rates in Indonesia. Lower second-quarter 2017 operating rates

in Indonesia included the impact of labor disruptions at PT-FI in the

first half of 2017.

Second-quarter 2018 molybdenum sales of 24 million pounds

approximated the April 2018 estimate of 24 million pounds and

second-quarter 2017 sales of 25 million pounds.

Sales volumes for the year 2018 are expected to approximate 3.8 billion

pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold and 95 million pounds of

molybdenum, including 970 million pounds of copper, 700 thousand ounces

of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in third-quarter 2018.

Projections for 2018 and other forward looking statements in this

release assume resolution of PT-FI’s long-term mining rights or an

extension of PT-FI’s temporary special mining license (IUPK) after July

31, 2018. Refer to "Indonesia Mining," beginning on page 7, for further

discussion of Indonesia regulatory matters which could have a

significant impact on future results.

Consolidated Unit Costs

Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for

FCX's copper mines of $0.96 per pound of copper in second-quarter 2018

were lower than unit net cash costs of $1.19 per pound in second-quarter

2017, primarily reflecting higher by-product credits.

Assuming average prices of $1,250 per ounce of gold and $11.00 per pound

of molybdenum for the second half of 2018 and achievement of current

sales volume and cost estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net

of by-product credits) for copper mines are expected to average $1.04

per pound of copper for the year 2018. The impact of price changes on

consolidated unit net cash costs would approximate $0.015 per pound for

each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $0.02 per

pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum

for the second half of 2018. Quarterly unit net cash costs vary with

fluctuations in sales volumes and realized prices, primarily for gold

and molybdenum.

MINING OPERATIONS

North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper

mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in

Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper,

certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum

concentrate, gold and silver.

All of the North America mining operations are wholly owned, except for

Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent undivided joint venture interest in

Morenci using the proportionate consolidation method.

Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant

undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of

potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be

undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility

studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to study

opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential long-term

development projects.

Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource

at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation

in eastern Arizona. An initial project to develop the Lone Star oxide

ores has commenced with first production expected by the end of 2020.

Total capital costs, including mine equipment and pre-production

stripping, are expected to approximate $850 million and will benefit

from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the adjacent Safford

operation. As of June 30, 2018, $113 million has been incurred for this

project. Production from the Lone Star oxide ores is expected to average

approximately 200 million pounds of copper per year with an approximate

20-year mine life. The project also advances the potential for

development of a larger-scale district opportunity. FCX is conducting

additional drilling following positive exploration results and continues

to evaluate longer term opportunities available from the significant

long-term sulfide potential in the Lone Star/Safford minerals district.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data

for the North America copper mines for the second quarters and first six

months of 2018 and 2017:



 


 




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)









Production


354



384



702



776


Sales, excluding purchases


361



408



745



783


Average realized price per pound


$

3.12



$

2.62



$

3.14



$

2.65










 

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)









Productiona


8



8



15



17










 

Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb









Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments


$

1.94



$

1.58



$

1.89



$

1.54


By-product credits


(0.25

)


(0.16

)


(0.22

)


(0.15

)

Treatment charges


0.10

 


0.10

 


0.10

 


0.10

 

Unit net cash costs


$

1.79

 


$

1.52

 


$

1.77

 


$

1.49

 

















 



a.



 


Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's
consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum
produced at the North America copper mines.




b.





For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to
production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in
FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental
schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on
page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."





 

North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 361 million pounds

in second-quarter 2018 were lower than second-quarter 2017 sales of 408

million pounds, primarily reflecting anticipated lower ore grades and

timing of second-quarter 2017 shipments. North America copper sales are

estimated to approximate 1.45 billion pounds for the year 2018, compared

with 1.5 billion pounds in 2017.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North

America copper mines of $1.79 per pound of copper in second-quarter 2018

were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.52 per pound in

second-quarter 2017, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes and higher

mining and milling costs, partly offset by higher by-product credits.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North

America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.78 per pound of

copper for the year 2018, based on achievement of current sales volume

and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $11.00

per pound for the second half of 2018. North America's average unit net

cash costs for the year 2018 would change by approximately $0.02 per

pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum

for the second half of 2018.

South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South

America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent

interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent

interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial

statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces

molybdenum concentrate and silver.

Operating and Development Activities. Cerro Verde's expanded

operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost

efficiencies. The Cerro Verde expansion project, which achieved capacity

operating rates in early 2016, expanded the concentrator facilities'

capacity from 120,000 metric tons of ore per day to 360,000 metric tons

of ore per day. In March 2018, Cerro Verde received a modified

environmental permit allowing it to operate its existing concentrator

facilities at rates up to 409,500 metric tons of ore per day. Cerro

Verde's concentrator facilities have continued to perform well, with

average mill throughput rates of 385,300 metric tons of ore per day for

the first six months of 2018.

Exploration results at El Abra indicate a significant sulfide resource,

which could potentially support a major mill project similar to

facilities constructed at Cerro Verde. FCX continues to evaluate a

large-scale expansion at El Abra to process additional sulfide material

and to achieve higher recoveries. Future investments will depend on

technical studies, which are being advanced, economic factors and market

conditions.

Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data

for the South America mining operations for the second quarters and

first six months of 2018 and 2017:



 


 




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017

Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)









Production


313



300



606



604


Sales


312



287



602



596


Average realized price per pound


$

3.07



$

2.67



$

3.09



$

2.65










 

Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)









Productiona


7



7



13



13










 

Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb









Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments


$

1.77



$

1.55



$

1.78



$

1.52


By-product credits


(0.22

)


(0.13

)


(0.24

)


(0.16

)

Treatment charges


0.18



0.22



0.19



0.22


Royalty on metals


0.01

 


0.01

 


0.01

 


0.01

 

Unit net cash costs


$

1.74

 


$

1.65

 


$

1.74

 


$

1.59

 

















 



a.



 


Refer to summary operating data on page 3 for FCX's
consolidated molybdenum sales, which includes sales of molybdenum
produced at Cerro Verde.




b.





For a reconciliation of unit net cash costs per pound to
production and delivery costs applicable to sales reported in
FCX's consolidated financial statements, refer to the supplemental
schedules, "Product Revenues and Production Costs," beginning on
page XII, which are available on FCX's website, "fcx.com."





 

South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 312 million pounds

in second-quarter 2018 were higher than second-quarter 2017 sales of 287

million pounds, primarily reflecting higher mining and milling rates and

timing of second-quarter 2017 shipments, partly offset by lower ore

grades. Sales from South America mining are expected to approximate 1.2

billion pounds of copper for the year 2018, compared with 1.2 billion

pounds of copper in 2017.

Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South

America mining of $1.74 per pound of copper in second-quarter 2018 were

higher than unit net cash costs of $1.65 per pound in second-quarter

2017, primarily reflecting higher mining and input costs, partly offset

by higher volumes and by-product credits. Average unit net cash costs

(net of by-product credits) for South America mining are expected to

approximate $1.67 per pound of copper for the year 2018, based on

current sales volume and cost estimates and assuming an average price of

$11.00 per pound of molybdenum for the second half of 2018.

Cerro Verde and its workers' union are negotiating a new collective

labor agreement to replace the agreement that expires August 31, 2018.

Indonesia Mining. Through its 90.64 percent owned and

consolidated subsidiary PT-FI, FCX's assets include one of the world's

largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals district in

Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI operates a proportionately consolidated joint

venture, which produces copper concentrate that contains significant

quantities of gold and silver.

Regulatory Matters. PT-FI continues to actively engage with

Indonesian government officials to address regulatory changes that

conflict with its contractual rights in a manner that provides long-term

stability for PT-FI’s operations and investment plans, and protects

value for FCX’s shareholders.

The parties have been engaged in negotiation and documentation of an

IUPK and accompanying documentation for assurances on legal and fiscal

terms to provide PT-FI with long-term mining rights through 2041. In

addition, the IUPK would provide that PT-FI construct a smelter within

five years of reaching a definitive agreement and include agreement for

the divestment of 51 percent of the project area interests to Indonesian

participants at fair market value.

In July 2018, FCX entered into a Heads of Agreement with the Indonesian

state-owned enterprise Inalum and PT-FI’s joint venture partner Rio

Tinto. Under the terms of the non-binding agreement, Inalum would

acquire for aggregate cash consideration of $3.85 billion all of Rio

Tinto's interests associated with its joint venture with PT-FI (Joint

Venture) and FCX's interests in PT Indocopper Investama, which owns 9.36

percent of PT-FI.

Inalum would contribute the Rio Tinto interests to PT-FI, which would

expand PT-FI’s asset base, in exchange for a 40 percent share ownership

in PT-FI, pursuant to arrangements that would enable FCX and existing

PT-FI shareholders to retain the economics of the revenue and cost

sharing arrangements under the Joint Venture. Following completion of

the transaction, Inalum's share ownership would approximate 51 percent

of PT-FI (subject to an agreement between shareholders to replicate the

Joint Venture economics) and FCX's ownership would approximate 49

percent.

At closing, Rio Tinto would receive $3.5 billion and FCX would receive

$350 million in cash proceeds from Inalum. In addition, Rio Tinto would

forego in favor of FCX an amount equivalent to Rio Tinto's share of

Joint Venture cash flows since January 1, 2018, through closing.

Following completion of the ownership restructuring, FCX does not expect

its economic exposure to PT-FI to change significantly. FCX expects its

share of future cash flows of the expanded PT-FI asset base, combined

with the cash proceeds received in the transaction, to be comparable to

its existing share of future cash flows under the current Joint Venture

arrangement. FCX would also continue to manage the operations of PT-FI.

The transaction, which is expected to close during the second half of

2018, is subject to the negotiation and documentation of definitive

agreements, including purchase and sale agreements, the extension and

stability of PT-FI's long-term mining rights through 2041 in a form

acceptable to FCX and Inalum, a shareholders’ agreement between FCX and

Inalum providing for continuity of FCX’s management of PT-FI’s

operations and addressing governance arrangements, and resolution of

environmental regulatory matters pending before Indonesia's Ministry of

Environment and Forestry satisfactory to the Indonesian government, FCX

and Inalum.

Contacts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk,

602-366-8016

or

David P. Joint, 504-582-4203

or

Media

Contact:

Eric E. Kinneberg, 602-366-7994

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles