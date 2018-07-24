PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX):
Net income attributable to common stock totaled $869 million,
$0.59 per share, in second-quarter 2018. After adjusting for net gains
of $16 million, $0.01 per share, second-quarter 2018 adjusted net
income attributable to common stock totaled $853 million, $0.58 per
share.
Consolidated sales totaled 989 million pounds of copper, 676
thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in
second-quarter 2018.
Consolidated sales for the year 2018 are expected to
approximate 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold
and 95 million pounds of molybdenum, including 970 million pounds of
copper, 700 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of
molybdenum in third-quarter 2018.
Average realized prices in second-quarter 2018 were $3.08 per
pound for copper, $1,274 per ounce for gold and $12.89 per pound for
molybdenum.
Average unit net cash costs in second-quarter 2018 were $0.96
per pound of copper and are expected to average $1.04 per pound of
copper for the year 2018.
Operating cash flows totaled $1.3 billion (net of $0.2 billion
in working capital uses and timing of other tax payments) in
second-quarter 2018 and $2.7 billion (net of $0.2 billion in working
capital uses and timing of other tax payments) for the first six
months of 2018. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and
assuming average prices of $2.75 per pound for copper, $1,250 per
ounce for gold and $11.00 per pound for molybdenum for the second half
of 2018, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $4.3 billion
(net of $0.2 billion in working capital uses and timing of other tax
payments) for the year 2018.
Capital expenditures totaled $0.5 billion (including
approximately $0.3 billion for major mining projects) in
second-quarter 2018 and $0.9 billion (including approximately $0.5
billion for major mining projects) for the first six months of 2018.
Capital expenditures for the year 2018 are expected to approximate
$2.0 billion, including $1.1 billion for major mining projects
primarily associated with underground development activities in the
Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and development of the Lone
Star oxide project in Arizona.
In April 2018, FCX repaid $454 million in debt, consisting of
the redemption of $404 million of senior notes due 2022 and $50
million of senior notes due 2023.
At June 30, 2018, consolidated debt totaled $11.1 billion
and consolidated cash totaled $3.9 billion. FCX had no
borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit
facility at June 30, 2018.
On June 27, 2018, FCX declared a quarterly cash dividend
of $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on August
1, 2018.
In July 2018, FCX and PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) entered into a non-binding
Heads of Agreement with PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero)
(Inalum) and Rio Tinto to establish a new long-term partnership
between FCX, Inalum and the Indonesian government.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported net income attributable to
common stock of $869 million ($0.59 per share) in second-quarter 2018
and $1.6 billion ($1.07 per share) for the first six months of 2018,
compared with $268 million ($0.18 per share) in second-quarter 2017 and
$496 million ($0.34 per share) for the first six months of 2017. After
adjusting for net gains of $16 million ($0.01 per share), adjusted net
income attributable to common stock totaled $853 million ($0.58 per
share) in second-quarter 2018. Refer to the supplemental schedule,
"Adjusted Net Income," on page VII, which is available on FCX's website,
"fcx.com," for additional information.
Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,
"Our second quarter results reflect strong performance from our global
operations and a continued focus on productivity, cost management and
capital discipline. During the first half of 2018, we generated $2.7
billion in cash flow from operations and capital expenditures totaled
$0.9 billion, enabling further strengthening of our balance sheet and
advancement of initiatives to build value for FCX shareholders. We
achieved important progress during the quarter to reach a new long-term
partnership structure with the Indonesian government, and we remain
focused on completing negotiation and documentation of definitive
agreements to restore long-term stability for our Grasberg operations.
Despite the recent decline in copper prices associated with the
uncertain impact on the global economy of recent international trade
actions, we remain positive on the outlook for copper prices given
limitations on supply and the important role of copper in the global
economy. To date, we have not experienced a decline in demand for our
products, but will be prepared to adjust our plans if necessary to
respond to market conditions. Our shareholders are well positioned to
benefit from FCX’s global leadership position in copper, supported by a
large, high-quality portfolio of long-lived, geographically diverse
assets."
SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in millions, except per share amounts)
$
5,168
$
3,711
$
10,036
$
7,052
Operating incomea
$
1,664
$
686
$
3,123
$
1,283
Net income from continuing operations
$
1,039
$
326
$
1,867
$
594
Net (loss) income from discontinued operationsc
$
(4
)
$
9
$
(15
)
$
47
Net income attributable to common stockd,e
$
869
$
268
$
1,561
$
496
Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock:
Continuing operations
$
0.59
$
0.18
$
1.08
$
0.31
Discontinued operations
—
—
(0.01
)
0.03
$
0.59
$
0.18
$
1.07
$
0.34
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
1,458
1,453
1,458
1,453
Operating cash flowsf
$
1,309
$
1,037
$
2,678
$
1,829
Capital expenditures
$
482
$
362
$
884
$
706
At June 30:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,859
$
4,667
$
3,859
$
4,667
Total debt, including current portion
$
11,127
$
15,354
$
11,127
$
15,354
SUMMARY OPERATING DATA
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
1,014
883
1,966
1,734
Sales, excluding purchases
989
942
1,982
1,751
Average realized price per pound
$
3.08
$
2.65
$
3.10
$
2.65
Site production and delivery costs per pounda
$
1.69
$
1.63
$
1.68
$
1.61
Unit net cash costs per pounda
$
0.96
$
1.19
$
0.97
$
1.28
Gold (thousands of recoverable ounces)
Production
746
353
1,345
592
Sales, excluding purchases
676
432
1,286
614
Average realized price per ounce
$
1,274
$
1,243
$
1,291
$
1,242
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
24
23
46
46
Sales, excluding purchases
24
25
48
49
Average realized price per pound
$
12.89
$
9.58
$
12.42
$
9.16
Consolidated Sales Volumes
Second-quarter 2018 copper sales of 989 million pounds were
higher than the April 2018 estimate of 970 million pounds and higher
than second-quarter 2017 sales of 942 million pounds, primarily
reflecting higher mining and milling rates and higher ore grades in
Indonesia.
Second-quarter 2018 gold sales of 676 thousand ounces were lower
than the April 2018 estimate of 700 thousand ounces, primarily because
of timing of shipments, and were higher than second-quarter 2017 sales
of 432 thousand ounces, primarily reflecting higher ore grades and
operating rates in Indonesia. Lower second-quarter 2017 operating rates
in Indonesia included the impact of labor disruptions at PT-FI in the
first half of 2017.
Second-quarter 2018 molybdenum sales of 24 million pounds
approximated the April 2018 estimate of 24 million pounds and
second-quarter 2017 sales of 25 million pounds.
Sales volumes for the year 2018 are expected to approximate 3.8 billion
pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold and 95 million pounds of
molybdenum, including 970 million pounds of copper, 700 thousand ounces
of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum in third-quarter 2018.
Projections for 2018 and other forward looking statements in this
release assume resolution of PT-FI’s long-term mining rights or an
extension of PT-FI’s temporary special mining license (IUPK) after July
31, 2018. Refer to "Indonesia Mining," beginning on page 7, for further
discussion of Indonesia regulatory matters which could have a
significant impact on future results.
Consolidated Unit Costs
Consolidated average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for
FCX's copper mines of $0.96 per pound of copper in second-quarter 2018
were lower than unit net cash costs of $1.19 per pound in second-quarter
2017, primarily reflecting higher by-product credits.
Assuming average prices of $1,250 per ounce of gold and $11.00 per pound
of molybdenum for the second half of 2018 and achievement of current
sales volume and cost estimates, consolidated unit net cash costs (net
of by-product credits) for copper mines are expected to average $1.04
per pound of copper for the year 2018. The impact of price changes on
consolidated unit net cash costs would approximate $0.015 per pound for
each $50 per ounce change in the average price of gold and $0.02 per
pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum
for the second half of 2018. Quarterly unit net cash costs vary with
fluctuations in sales volumes and realized prices, primarily for gold
and molybdenum.
MINING OPERATIONS
North America Copper Mines. FCX operates seven open-pit copper
mines in North America - Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in
Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. In addition to copper,
certain of FCX's North America copper mines produce molybdenum
concentrate, gold and silver.
All of the North America mining operations are wholly owned, except for
Morenci. FCX records its 72 percent undivided joint venture interest in
Morenci using the proportionate consolidation method.
Operating and Development Activities. FCX has significant
undeveloped reserves and resources in North America and a portfolio of
potential long-term development projects. Future investments will be
undertaken based on the results of economic and technical feasibility
studies, and are dependent on market conditions. FCX continues to study
opportunities to reduce the capital intensity of its potential long-term
development projects.
Through exploration drilling, FCX has identified a significant resource
at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation
in eastern Arizona. An initial project to develop the Lone Star oxide
ores has commenced with first production expected by the end of 2020.
Total capital costs, including mine equipment and pre-production
stripping, are expected to approximate $850 million and will benefit
from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the adjacent Safford
operation. As of June 30, 2018, $113 million has been incurred for this
project. Production from the Lone Star oxide ores is expected to average
approximately 200 million pounds of copper per year with an approximate
20-year mine life. The project also advances the potential for
development of a larger-scale district opportunity. FCX is conducting
additional drilling following positive exploration results and continues
to evaluate longer term opportunities available from the significant
long-term sulfide potential in the Lone Star/Safford minerals district.
Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data
for the North America copper mines for the second quarters and first six
months of 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
354
384
702
776
Sales, excluding purchases
361
408
745
783
Average realized price per pound
$
3.12
$
2.62
$
3.14
$
2.65
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Productiona
8
8
15
17
Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb
Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments
$
1.94
$
1.58
$
1.89
$
1.54
By-product credits
(0.25
)
(0.16
)
(0.22
)
(0.15
)
Treatment charges
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
Unit net cash costs
$
1.79
$
1.52
$
1.77
$
1.49
North America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 361 million pounds
in second-quarter 2018 were lower than second-quarter 2017 sales of 408
million pounds, primarily reflecting anticipated lower ore grades and
timing of second-quarter 2017 shipments. North America copper sales are
estimated to approximate 1.45 billion pounds for the year 2018, compared
with 1.5 billion pounds in 2017.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North
America copper mines of $1.79 per pound of copper in second-quarter 2018
were higher than unit net cash costs of $1.52 per pound in
second-quarter 2017, primarily reflecting lower sales volumes and higher
mining and milling costs, partly offset by higher by-product credits.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for the North
America copper mines are expected to approximate $1.78 per pound of
copper for the year 2018, based on achievement of current sales volume
and cost estimates and assuming an average molybdenum price of $11.00
per pound for the second half of 2018. North America's average unit net
cash costs for the year 2018 would change by approximately $0.02 per
pound for each $2 per pound change in the average price of molybdenum
for the second half of 2018.
South America Mining. FCX operates two copper mines in South
America - Cerro Verde in Peru (in which FCX owns a 53.56 percent
interest) and El Abra in Chile (in which FCX owns a 51 percent
interest). These operations are consolidated in FCX's financial
statements. In addition to copper, the Cerro Verde mine produces
molybdenum concentrate and silver.
Operating and Development Activities. Cerro Verde's expanded
operations benefit from its large-scale, long-lived reserves and cost
efficiencies. The Cerro Verde expansion project, which achieved capacity
operating rates in early 2016, expanded the concentrator facilities'
capacity from 120,000 metric tons of ore per day to 360,000 metric tons
of ore per day. In March 2018, Cerro Verde received a modified
environmental permit allowing it to operate its existing concentrator
facilities at rates up to 409,500 metric tons of ore per day. Cerro
Verde's concentrator facilities have continued to perform well, with
average mill throughput rates of 385,300 metric tons of ore per day for
the first six months of 2018.
Exploration results at El Abra indicate a significant sulfide resource,
which could potentially support a major mill project similar to
facilities constructed at Cerro Verde. FCX continues to evaluate a
large-scale expansion at El Abra to process additional sulfide material
and to achieve higher recoveries. Future investments will depend on
technical studies, which are being advanced, economic factors and market
conditions.
Operating Data. Following is summary consolidated operating data
for the South America mining operations for the second quarters and
first six months of 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper (millions of recoverable pounds)
Production
313
300
606
604
Sales
312
287
602
596
Average realized price per pound
$
3.07
$
2.67
$
3.09
$
2.65
Molybdenum (millions of recoverable pounds)
Productiona
7
7
13
13
Unit net cash costs per pound of copperb
Site production and delivery, excluding adjustments
$
1.77
$
1.55
$
1.78
$
1.52
By-product credits
(0.22
)
(0.13
)
(0.24
)
(0.16
)
Treatment charges
0.18
0.22
0.19
0.22
Royalty on metals
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Unit net cash costs
$
1.74
$
1.65
$
1.74
$
1.59
South America's consolidated copper sales volumes of 312 million pounds
in second-quarter 2018 were higher than second-quarter 2017 sales of 287
million pounds, primarily reflecting higher mining and milling rates and
timing of second-quarter 2017 shipments, partly offset by lower ore
grades. Sales from South America mining are expected to approximate 1.2
billion pounds of copper for the year 2018, compared with 1.2 billion
pounds of copper in 2017.
Average unit net cash costs (net of by-product credits) for South
America mining of $1.74 per pound of copper in second-quarter 2018 were
higher than unit net cash costs of $1.65 per pound in second-quarter
2017, primarily reflecting higher mining and input costs, partly offset
by higher volumes and by-product credits. Average unit net cash costs
(net of by-product credits) for South America mining are expected to
approximate $1.67 per pound of copper for the year 2018, based on
current sales volume and cost estimates and assuming an average price of
$11.00 per pound of molybdenum for the second half of 2018.
Cerro Verde and its workers' union are negotiating a new collective
labor agreement to replace the agreement that expires August 31, 2018.
Indonesia Mining. Through its 90.64 percent owned and
consolidated subsidiary PT-FI, FCX's assets include one of the world's
largest copper and gold deposits at the Grasberg minerals district in
Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI operates a proportionately consolidated joint
venture, which produces copper concentrate that contains significant
quantities of gold and silver.
Regulatory Matters. PT-FI continues to actively engage with
Indonesian government officials to address regulatory changes that
conflict with its contractual rights in a manner that provides long-term
stability for PT-FI’s operations and investment plans, and protects
value for FCX’s shareholders.
The parties have been engaged in negotiation and documentation of an
IUPK and accompanying documentation for assurances on legal and fiscal
terms to provide PT-FI with long-term mining rights through 2041. In
addition, the IUPK would provide that PT-FI construct a smelter within
five years of reaching a definitive agreement and include agreement for
the divestment of 51 percent of the project area interests to Indonesian
participants at fair market value.
In July 2018, FCX entered into a Heads of Agreement with the Indonesian
state-owned enterprise Inalum and PT-FI’s joint venture partner Rio
Tinto. Under the terms of the non-binding agreement, Inalum would
acquire for aggregate cash consideration of $3.85 billion all of Rio
Tinto's interests associated with its joint venture with PT-FI (Joint
Venture) and FCX's interests in PT Indocopper Investama, which owns 9.36
percent of PT-FI.
Inalum would contribute the Rio Tinto interests to PT-FI, which would
expand PT-FI’s asset base, in exchange for a 40 percent share ownership
in PT-FI, pursuant to arrangements that would enable FCX and existing
PT-FI shareholders to retain the economics of the revenue and cost
sharing arrangements under the Joint Venture. Following completion of
the transaction, Inalum's share ownership would approximate 51 percent
of PT-FI (subject to an agreement between shareholders to replicate the
Joint Venture economics) and FCX's ownership would approximate 49
percent.
At closing, Rio Tinto would receive $3.5 billion and FCX would receive
$350 million in cash proceeds from Inalum. In addition, Rio Tinto would
forego in favor of FCX an amount equivalent to Rio Tinto's share of
Joint Venture cash flows since January 1, 2018, through closing.
Following completion of the ownership restructuring, FCX does not expect
its economic exposure to PT-FI to change significantly. FCX expects its
share of future cash flows of the expanded PT-FI asset base, combined
with the cash proceeds received in the transaction, to be comparable to
its existing share of future cash flows under the current Joint Venture
arrangement. FCX would also continue to manage the operations of PT-FI.
The transaction, which is expected to close during the second half of
2018, is subject to the negotiation and documentation of definitive
agreements, including purchase and sale agreements, the extension and
stability of PT-FI's long-term mining rights through 2041 in a form
acceptable to FCX and Inalum, a shareholders’ agreement between FCX and
Inalum providing for continuity of FCX’s management of PT-FI’s
operations and addressing governance arrangements, and resolution of
environmental regulatory matters pending before Indonesia's Ministry of
Environment and Forestry satisfactory to the Indonesian government, FCX
and Inalum.
