Giving back in Southern Arizona

WaFd Bank Arizona: Through its WaFd Bank Foundation, WaFd Bank Arizona has donated $40,000 to the Primavera Foundation in recent weeks to help continue critical operations amid COVID-19. Since 1983, the Primavera Foundation has provided tangible pathways out of poverty through safe, affordable housing, workforce development and neighborhood revitalization. Each year, its programs impact more than 8,200 individuals and families across Southern Arizona.
Delta Dental Institute: Across Arizona, communities in need lack access to basic oral health care. This lack of care hits children and pregnant mothers particularly hard. That’s why in 2019, Delta Dental of Arizona contributed $1,153,705 to over 100 organizations across the state, helping 245,000 Arizonans have healthier smiles. In Southern Arizona, the following nonprofits received aid from Delta Dental of Arizona:
- Arivaca Helping Hearts — $5,000
- University of Arizona Coconino Cooperative Extension — $30,000
- El Rio Health Center — $50,000
- Marana Health Center — $15,000
- Senior Citizens of Patagonia — $8,000
- Smiles for Veterans — $20,000
- Southern Arizona Oral Health Coalition — $25,000
- United Community Health Center — $25,000
- UA Mobile Health Program — $25,000
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.