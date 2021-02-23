Illustrative Mathematics, Family Engagement Lab, and Partnership for Los Angeles Schools Collaborate to Support Family Engagement in Math

IM K–5 Math is the first mathematics curriculum to be supported by the FASTalk family engagement tool. FASTalk builds partnerships between teachers and families by sharing at-home learning activities via text messages in each family’s home language.

Through the collaboration with Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, IM and Family Engagement Lab will support participating teachers and families with weekly SMS text messages that include tips and activities aligned with the IM K–5 Math curriculum. The FASTalk text messages, which are available in more than 100 languages, will be pre-loaded and pre-scheduled to match teacher pacing guides and reinforce the IM classroom curriculum each week.