Insight’s Supply Chain Optimization and Connected Workforce solutions rely on Surface products as key component of creating modern workplace experiences
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named the Microsoft U.S. (MSUS) fastest growing Surface reseller for a second year in a row, during the Microsoft Inspire 2019 U.S. Modern Workplace Partner awards reception on July 16.
Insight sales of the Surface portfolio – including 2-in-1 laptop-tablet devices, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Hub 2S – grew well over 20 percent year over year in Microsoft’s last fiscal year. As a top 1 percent Microsoft partner, Insight seamlessly integrates Microsoft products as part of its Connected Workforce solutions. Insight Connected Workforce, designed to inspire workplace productivity and collaboration by providing employees an “any device, anywhere” experience, directly aligns to Microsoft’s Modern Workplace solution area.
“Insight and Microsoft have a similar vision of what modern workplace management looks like, and our Surface sales are a reflection of how we’re collectively helping clients leverage cloud-based software and hardware solutions to run their business smarter,” said Bob Kane, Insight senior vice president of product management. “It’s critical to us that our clients realize the full benefits of modern devices like Surface, and we have the technical expertise to tailor their applications and workloads to achieve the most immersive workplace experiences possible.”
Insight maintains 14 Gold and Silver Microsoft competencies and relies on more than 1,200 Microsoft consultants across 20 countries. In addition to top U.S. Surface sales in 2019 and 2018, the company also was named Microsoft Canada's 2019 Hardware Partner of the Year and is the preferred North American channel partner of Microsoft HoloLens™ devices.
Insight also earned the 2019 MSUS Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud – Application Innovation, the 2019 MSUS Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and Artificial Intelligence, and was a finalist in two global Microsoft partner of the year categories: customer experience and education.
“Microsoft plays an integral role in our continued transformation as a global services and solution partner. I’m very proud of our entire Microsoft product management team and the leadership of our field sales, marketing and solution area teams, who personally invest in the success of our clients’ digital transformation journeys,” said Kane.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
