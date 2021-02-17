Social Security & You: Decline in Social Security staff equals decline in Social Security service

Unfortunately, now it's a different world and a different SSA. Those 82,000 employees I worked with in the '70s and '80s have been trimmed down to about 60,000. Of course, the catchphrase for staff reductions is "work smarter, not harder." Well, catchphrases can only go so far.

With reduced staff and resources, it's all about numbers, efficiency and time management. Walking in off the street to visit a pleasant local Social Security office to ask some questions and possibly file for benefits while having a little chat with a happy employee is a pipe dream. Today, you must call the SSA's toll-free number and wait on hold for a long time (some readers have told me an hour or more) to make an appointment. And then you will probably wait weeks, or even a month or more, for that appointment. Then, when you finally get to the office, it's "take a number, and sit down, and wait until you are called." And sadly, the SSA rep you finally get to talk to has not had the training I had and does not have the time that I had and probably does not have the esprit de corps that I had.

(Let me quickly note here that you, as a potential SSA customer, can "work smarter, not harder" by using the agency's website, https://www.socialsecurity.gov, to conduct much of your Social Security business.)