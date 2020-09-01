Longtime Tucson electrical contractor's state license revoked for unauthorized work

TEP alleged Energy Source performed illegal power cutovers, upgrades and power shutoffs, tampered with meters, and enabled unauthorized electric usage by hooking up power without any meter.

Energy Source owner Angel Villalba admitted that his company improperly energized three power panels but testified that on 15 other jobs, the company had obtained a city permit, another contractor performed the work and Energy Source obtained final approval.

Villalba said his company acted because of long delays in getting TEP to schedule field inspections and “power kills,” where the utility shuts off power so electrical work can be done.

TEP says it works to schedule initial inspections for power cutoffs within three to five days.

But Villalba said his company has had to wait up to 10 days to schedule a power shutoff, adding that he believes TEP does not maintain adequate staffing to respond promptly to contractor requests.

He said his company previously had no complaints during its 18 years of contracting locally and accused TEP of “bullying” the company.

“After working with TEP for 18 years, now we’re a problem?” he said.