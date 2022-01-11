New electric-car chargers in downtown Tucson meet growing need

The initial installation, in the south parking lot on East Toole next to Maynard’s Market, consists of one Enel X Level 2 charger, which takes several hours to recharge an electric vehicle depending on its state of charge, and an Enel X Level 3 or “DC fast charger” which can take an EV to 80% charge in under an hour.

The only other public chargers in the downtown area are at Tucson Electric Power headquarters building on Broadway, the Pennington Street Garage and the AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson garage.

Hotel Congress is still awaiting delivery of another Level 2 and another Level 3 charger, Hanley said.

Hanley and Local First founder and CEO Kimber Lanning credited a close collaboration with several other partners on the project, including Phoenix-based Chapman Automotive, Tucson Electric Power Co., the city of Tucson and Mrs. Green’s World.

The Charge Ahead Challenge is part of Local First Arizona’s SCALE UP (Sustainable Communities Accessing Lending and Expertise Upon Performance) program to teach small businesses to be more sustainable and resilient.