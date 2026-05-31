All that starts with the costs. "Compliance with its edicts could require outlays totaling possibly in the billions,'' they said in their appellate court filings. "These funds do not materialize out of ether. They must either be extracted from the wallets of Arizona citizens and businesses or transferred away from other agencies and departments that provide vital health, safety, and social services.''

On top of that, they said it's unclear exactly how much cash it would take to comply with what Fox said is the constitutional standard and avoid a court order shutting down the school finance system.

For example, they told the appellate judges that the districts that sued said "building renewal'' — money for major renovations, repairs and certain upgrades to academic buildings — has been "underfunded'' by $3.8 billion.

Yet the entire state budget in the 2025 school year was about $16.2 billion, with nearly half of that already dedicated to K-12 education.

"At the risk of stating the obvious: money is finite,'' the lawyers for the GOP leaders told the appellate judges. "The state cannot print more currency. Every additional dollar allocated to school capital funding must be either obtained from Arizonans' bank accounts in the form of tax increases or siphoned from other components of the budget.''

Schools: The system is broken, must be fixed

Attorneys for educators, however, said that doesn't paint an accurate picture.

They acknowledged the $3.8 billion figure of cumulative shortfalls. But they said that does not necessarily represent the cost of bringing the education system right now into compliance.