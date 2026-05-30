The city and the state have changed laws and policies to encourage more home building, especially in city centers, by allowing more guest homes to be added to properties, taller structures on vacant lots in existing neighborhoods, and easing the red tape for mixed-use development on older shopping center sites that include housing.

But the new lane closure fees will have disproportionate impacts on the cost of these infill projects, said Ryan Stucki, a board member of the Metropolitan Pima Alliance at the May 19 city council meeting.

“When you’re trying to build 10 or 20 lots or units on a constrained site, temporary use of the roadway is often unavoidable,” he said. “Those are exactly the projects that deliver attainable housing…and they align better with the city’s stated housing and growth policies.”

Councilman Paul Cunningham supported the fees, and said his office receives “non-stop” emails and calls about long lane closures in his ward.

“We have multiple projects that have gone over and caused longer lane closures and there's no incentive for people to pick up the pace and finish their project,” he said.

The city’s Planning and Development Services department is also increasing the price of the development review process. All projects must go through an initial step with the Zoning Examiner, Planning Commission, and Board of Adjustments, but a new fee of $800 would apply to projects that are sent back to these boards after the initial review.

Multiple reviews are “very infrequent,” said Koren Manning, the Planning and Development Services director.