A New Hampshire-based college with a large online enrollment plans to open a new operations center in downtown Tucson in early 2020 that will eventually employ up to 350 support staffers.
Southern New Hampshire University says the new operations center will help it support its growing student body across the country, particularly in the western time zones.
Southern New Hampshire has more than 130,000 mostly online students worldwide and offers more than 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs.
The center, which will employ about 100 people initially and up to 350 by 2021, will house student-support staff including academic advisors, student financial services staff, admissions, and computer support.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new Tucson office,” SNHU President and CEO Paul LeBlanc said. “Tucson is a vibrant city and we’re excited to be part of the community and to bring good jobs to the city. The new center allows us to better serve our thousands of students on the west coast.”
LeBlanc said the university has no plans to move its headquarters from its 300-acre main campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.
After a nationwide search, SNHU narrowed locations for an operations center down to six potential locations and eventually chose Tucson for its welcoming atmosphere, close fit with the school’s culture and opportunities to get involved in the community, said Sun Corridor Inc., the local economic development agency.
The new operations center is expected to have an economic impact of the $218 million over the next five years, Sun Corridor said.
Sun Corridor worked with the Arizona Commerce Authority, the city of Tucson, Pima County, and the Rio Nuevo downtown development district to land the new university support center.
"We continue to see great employer interest in our evolving downtown and Rio Nuevo is eager to help," said Fletcher McCusker, board chairman of Rio Nuevo. "With downtown employment up, we are seeing increased housing starts, all signs of a sustainable urban core.”
Sun Corridor CEO Joe Snell said Tucson Electric Power, Visit Tucson, PICOR and Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services also were key contributors.
"Tucson is happy to welcome this student services center to our community,” said Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. “Our reputation for excellent customer service is one reason Southern New Hampshire University chose Tucson for this facility."
Open positions for the new Tucson center will be posted this spring at: snhu.edu/about-us/employment