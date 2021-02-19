New program helps Marana small businesses with COVID-19 related costs

“As a small business owner, we make budgets every year, and of course, no one plans on additional PPE,” she said. “Nobody plans for a pandemic.”

The Marana Matters funds would help Fowler keep her doors open and help pay her staff, who she kept paying throughout the closure.

Javier Avalos has been in the business of fixing cars at Spectrum Ina Road Auto Collision, 4425 W. Ina Road, for 29 years.

“I love putting things back together when they’re all smashed together and crinkled,” he said.

The business was already losing money for three years before the pandemic hit due to an overpass being built near the business. Things started to look up, and then the pandemic brought the small amount of growth to a halt. Business declined by 30% in March and April.

“We have to keep people moving to get them to work,” he said of his auto shop. All of the cars have to be sanitized before and after they are worked on.

Avalos would use the grant funds to buy more respirators and masks. The fumes from paint coupled with COVID-19 make them a necessity for him and his staff.