New rules to help Arizonans avoid utility shutoffs in extreme weather

Customers of Tucson Electric Power and other state-regulated utilities will not have to worry about their power or gas being shut off when temperatures are dangerously hot or cold, under rules approved Tuesday.

New service termination rules adopted by the Arizona Corporation Commission require electric utilities to follow a choice of two allowed shutoff guidelines — when temperatures are forecast to top 95 degrees or drop below 32 degrees or when the commission issues an order finding weather conditions are dangerous; or alternatively, during a period from June 1 through Oct. 15 annually.

TEP and its sister rural electric utility, UniSource Energy Services, will adopt the June-October shutoff moratorium, and continue to suspend shutoffs in temperatures of 32 degrees and below, spokesman Joe Barrios said.

Arizona Public Service Co. will also follow the calendar-period guideline and continue to halt winter shutoffs in temperatures of 32 degrees and below, spokeswoman Jenna Rowell said.

The rules will not apply to the state’s member-owned electrical cooperatives, which have typically used National Weather Service advisories as a guideline for when to suspend shutoffs.