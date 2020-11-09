New Sahuarita hospital opens doors to patients

Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita officially opens for business on Wednesday, Nov. 11, giving area residents another option for health care.
The hospital, just southeast of Interstate 19 and Sahuarita Road, is a two-story, 77,000 square-foot, 18-bed facility initially offering inpatient care, surgery, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging and emergency care on its first floor.
The second floor of the new, $45 million facility will be physician offices that should open early next year, including specialists in orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, podiatry and primary care.
When fully staffed, the facility will employ about 100 people, including nurses, physicians and support staff workers, said Kate Schneider, chief administrative officer for Northwest Healthcare Sahuarita.
Northwest first came to Sahuarita in 2010, with an urgent-care center and outpatient imaging and laboratory services.
Sun Corridor Inc., which helped Northwest with its expansion plans, estimates the new Sahuarita hospital will have a regional economic impact of $165 million over the next five years.
TMC EXPANDS RINCON HEALTH CAMPUS
Meanwhile, TMC HealthCare is expanding its Rincon campus on Tucson’s southeast side, adding medical and surgical services at the 10350 Drexel Road location.
TMC partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate, a national health care real estate firm, which acquired the 44,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building and has added new medical groups with full-time offices.
Since TMC opened the Rincon health campus in 2016, its affiliated medical practice TMCOne has added new primary care providers and additional services at the site, and a new urgent care center opened earlier this year.
TMC said the expanded campus will further integrate primary and specialty care, including cardiology, family medicine, imaging, lab, orthopedics, rehabilitation, urgent care, as well as a planned state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center for routine surgeries, slated to break ground next year.
