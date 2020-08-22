Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe will soon break ground on its first master-planned community on reservation land southwest of Tucson.

The tribe’s housing department has been granted $19.5 million by the Arizona Department of Housing Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program to develop phase one of a community called Yaqui Square.

The first 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. Prices will be determined based on the market when the project is complete.

The community’s first phase, to be called Itom Pohco’oria Kari’m (Our Desert Homes) will have two-, three- and four-bedroom models.

Residents will be a mix of low and moderate income. The mixed-income approach is designed to help families work together.

“In traditional public housing, every body is the same ... low-income families without many two-parent households,” said Keith Gregory, director of housing for the tribe. “When children grow up among other people, they get to see the family where the father is a teacher at the University of Arizona and it shows kids all the other things that are possible.

“Kids don’t learn what they don’t see.”