PCMA Expands Television Advertising Campaign; New Commercials Airing in the Denver and Phoenix Markets

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, today announced the re-launch of its Pre-Covid Television Ad Campaign in the Denver and Phoenix housing markets with plan to expand nationwide in the coming months. PCMA’s advertising campaign highlights the company’s commitment to the Private Client community, creating expanded prime lending products exclusive to meeting the needs of their diverse and sophisticated estates. The campaign will begin the week of September 1st and concentrate on top tier business and lifestyle channels that cater to high capacity communities in Denver and Phoenix.
“PCMA Private Client continues to grow in the post Covid economy, providing innovating lending solutions to meet the modern needs of the mass affluent and high net-worth,” said John R. Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. “Our advertising campaign is another step towards awareness of Non-Agency lending solutions for this premier credit class.”
PCMA believes the mass affluent and high net-worth opportunity in the Expanded Prime Non-Agency category is hundreds of billions of dollars per year or more. PCMA’s objective in this niche market segment is to rebuild trust in the financial system by providing liquidity that matches their financial achievements and financial needs.
“We are excited for the relaunch of our television campaign in both Denver and Phoenix, introducing Private Client communities to our uniquely designed expanded prime residential and investor products to help sophisticated households manage their existing debt portfolio and to help further build their net-worth,” said Lynch. “Post Covid, PCMA retooled their exclusive and very popular OMEGA and ZENITH loan programs, allowing even greater features and flexibilities for the Private Clients we serve.”
PCMA sees the Non-Agency Private Client category as one of the most credit worthy economic categories grossly under-served by mainstream financial institutions. The incredible demand and marketplace opportunity can easily be seen by looking at the average PCMA Private Client snapshot: average loan amount of $933,052; home value of $2,007,798; LTV of 46.5%; household reserves of $206,475 and an average of 59 years old outlining the experience of homeownership and credit management. PCMA’s television advertising campaign is part of a larger integrated and omni channel marketing strategy consisting of broadcast, digital, print, social and data marketing campaigns.
See the full commercial here: PCMA Private Client Lending Commercial
About PCMA
PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct and indirect to consumer business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com
